Heat add star England leggie to cover Kerr

Brisbane Heat have become the first club to finalise their 15-player roster for Weber WBBL|09

Brisbane Heat have secured the signature of Sarah Glenn, with the England star to cover the absence of fellow leg-spinner Amelia Kerr during the early stages of Weber WBBL|09.

New Zealand allrounder Kerr is unavailable for the first two weeks of the season, but Glenn’s addition as a replacement player will bolster the club, who have also completed their 15-player squad with the signing of young quick Lucy Hamilton.

Kerr is currently in South Africa with the White Ferns squad and will take a break at the end of that series following a long period on the road before joining the Brisbane squad.

Glenn has previously appeared in the Big Bash for Perth Scorchers in WBBL|06, taking a club high 17 wickets, and gets her second shot in the league after being overlooked in the inaugural draft earlier this month.

The 24-year-old is the ICC’s fifth-ranked T20I bowler and adds firepower to the lower order with the bat.

She is also familiar with Heat coach Ash Noffke, after the pair worked together at London Sprit in The Hundred last month.

Brisbane Heat squad: Mignon du Preez (South Africa), Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Bess Heath (England), Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll. Replacement player: Sarah Glenn (England)

Glenn joins fellow Heat overseas players Mignon du Preez and Bess Heath for the start of the season, with Brisbane to launch their campaign against Melbourne Renegades at Junction Oval on October 20.

"Sarah was impressive during the Ashes despite missing some games with illness, and then England’s other international games in the season, as well as The Hundred, so we’re very pleased she is available for us while Melie is having a short break," Noffke said.

"She’s a great competitor and very skillful on the field, and she is also someone who works really well within the team environment which is very important when you are bringing a squad together."

01:14 Play video Sarah Glenn undoes Strikers to snare 4-18

Left-arm quick Hamilton was added to the Heat’s list as a replacement player last season and this time earns her first full contract.

The Bundaberg product was part of Australia’s Under-19 T20 World Cup squad earlier this year and played two matches in teal in WBBL|08.

"Lucy is developing beautifully as a player and also demonstrating her wonderful qualities as a person as she completes high school," Noffke said.

"We’re excited to have her with us again at the Heat and feel very confident in what she brings to the group.”