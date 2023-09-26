Lanning's comeback fifty not enough for Vics

Chloe Piparo rained on Meg Lanning's comeback parade, stroking a brilliant unbeaten 98 to lead Western Australia to an emphatic win at the WACA

Australia star Meg Lanning has marked her comeback to competitive cricket by top scoring for Victoria in their domestic 50-over clash with Western Australia.

However it was WA who walked away with the points - despite opener Beth Mooney falling for a duck - after a brilliant innings from captain Chloe Piparo, who hit an unbeaten 98 to see the hosts to their target of 177 in 35.1 overs with eight wickets in hand.

After last playing in the Women's Premier League in India in March, Lanning took to the field in the Women's National Cricket League match at the WACA on Tuesday.

Lanning was given a life on three when she was caught off a no-ball but went on to smash 51 from 48 balls in an impressive return.

Victoria were sent in to bat by WA, struggling to 176 all-out in the 48th over.

The only valuable contributions other than Lanning came from Ella Hayward (40 not out) and opener Sophie Reid (32).

Fellow star Ellyse Perry is also back for Victoria after overcoming a knee issue and has been cleared for Australia's first T20I against West Indies at North Sydney Oval on Sunday.

Perry was dismissed for eight, while fellow Australian squad members Annabel Sutherland (1), Georgia Wareham (1) and Kim Garth (0) also departed cheaply.

Alana King, who is not in Australia's T20I squad but will join the national side in Brisbane ahead of the first one-dayer against West Indies, took 1-31 off 10 overs.

Teenage quick Chloe Ainsworth captured 3-27, while Zoe Britcliffe also picked up three wickets.

Garth made an early impact with ball in hand, removing both Mooney (0) and first drop Maddy Darke (12) but Victoria were unable to make any further inroads as Piparo and Mathilda Carmichael (55no) took control of the chase.

Piparo was on 92 when she hit a perfectly timed six to see WA to their target.

Lanning was ruled out of the women's Ashes campaign due to undisclosed health concerns just weeks before Australia left for England in June.

The long-term Australia captain briefly featured in a warm-up match for Victoria against NSW earlier this month, playing in one of three games on the Sunshine Coast.

Lanning will miss the home white-ball series against West Indies next month, but her comeback with Victoria is an important step in her return to the national team.

She is expected to play again for Victoria in their second game against WA on Thursday, while Perry, Sutherland, Wareham and Mooney will instead fly to Sydney to link up with their national teammates.