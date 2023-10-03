Litchfield reaps rewards of pursuing power game

Stronger both mentally and physically, Phoebe Litchfield has shown a new evolution in her game as a middle-order finisher

Just last month, Phoebe Litchfield was asked how she hoped to evolve her game this summer. Her response was immediate.

"I'd really like to hit more sixes," Litchfield told cricket.com.au.

"I'm going to get in the gym and try to hit more sixes. That's the plan."

The 20-year-old made good on that goal in her first innings of the international summer, belting five sixes at North Sydney Oval as she equalled Sophie Devine's record for the fastest fifty in a women's T20I, getting to the milestone in 18 balls.

Her unbeaten 52 off 19 balls batting at No.6 represented a new role for Litchfield.

The Orange product has recently been installed as Alyssa Healy's new opening partner in ODIs, and typically bats in the top order in domestic cricket.

Explosive Grace Harris has occupied that position as a middle-order finisher across the past 12 months, but the Queenslander was left out in favour of Litchfield for Sunday's first T20I against West Indies.

01:39 Play video Record-breaking Litchfield belts equal-fastest fifty

Captain Healy on Monday explained it was a tough choice that came down to left-handed Litchfield's points of difference.

"It's hard to sit someone like Grace Harris out of the T20 side when we know how damaging she can be, but Pheebs offers something different in that middle order for us," Healy said.

"We've got a lot of straight down the ground ball strikers but to have a lefty who can manoeuvre the field the way that she does, I think is a real blessing for us.

"When you're leaving a player like Grace out to try a lefty in the middle order and she comes out and does something like that, it's great signs for the depth of our side and the opportunities for us to continue to chop and change and know that whoever is going to come in is going to do a really good job."

The left-hander's reputation thus far has been built on exquisite technique and timing and, more recently, her ability to score all around the ground.

Across her first four WBBL seasons she hit eight sixes; she has now hit just as many in her past eight innings across T20s and the Hundred tournament, and her improved ability to clear the rope adds another dimension to an already imposing package.

"I think she's always had the talent, she's always had the skill," Healy said.

"It's just learning about when to play the shots and what's the right one at the right time.

"But I think she's gained some confidence at the international level – scoring a hundred in Ireland helps opening the batting.

"Coming back home to Australia, to get an opportunity which she may not thought she might get first up, to grab that with both hands tonight hopefully gives her the confidence to know that we do back her and we've got the belief that she can do exactly that."

03:06 Play video Litchfield strikes maiden international century

Litchfield entered the home summer already in form after a breakout campaign in the Hundred – again batting at No.3 – where she finished as the third highest scorer with 279 runs at a strike rate of 132.85 for Northern Superchargers.

It was a last-minute opportunity that only came about when Healy was ruled out of the English tournament just days out from the first match after re-breaking her finger.

Litchfield pulled the pin on a planned holiday to Italy to take up the contract with the Superchargers, a decision that paid off in spades.

Litchfield's rise over the past 12 months has been remarkable.

Her first WNCL century came last October, her first Australian call-up followed for December's tour of India.

Then, when offered the chance to open alongside Beth Mooney on ODI debut against Pakistan in January in the absence of Healy, Litchfield grabbed the chance with both hands and scored back-to-back fifties.

Her first away Ashes tour followed, with mixed results. Shortly after being handed her Baggy Green, Litchfield looked right at home in the Test arena in Nottingham, only to be given out lbw leaving a delivery on 23 – an outcome she later discovered could have been overturned on review.

She struck 46 in her second dig and after carrying drinks through the three T20Is, scored 4, 1 and 2 opening in the Ashes one-dayers.

But Litchfield's tour ended on a dream note in Dublin, when she hit her first ODI century opening alongside Annabel Sutherland – who hit a maiden hundred of her own – in the final match against Ireland.

"I think over the past 12 months I've learnt a lot about my game and on the mental side of it," Litchfield said.

"The Ashes campaign I probably didn't have the best series, so dealing with that disappointment, and also riding the waves with the team – we hadn't lost much in the past (while).

"Over the last six months, I think I've learned just a lot about my game as a whole and the mental side and dealing with the highs and lows of international cricket."

CommBank T20s v West Indies 2023

First T20: Australia won by eight wickets

Second T20: West Indies won by seven wickets

Third T20: October 5, Allan Border Field, 7.05pm AEDT

CommBank ODIs v West Indies 2023

First ODI: October 8, Allan Border Field, 10.35am AEDT

Second ODI: October 12, Junction Oval, 10.05am AEDT

First ODI: October 14, Junction Oval, 10.05am AEDT

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris (T20Is only), Jess Jonassen, Alana King (ODIs only), Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams