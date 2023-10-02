LIVE: Unchanged Aussies batting first in second T20I

Hosts sent in as both teams go in with same XIs from Sunday's first T20I at North Sydney Oval

West Indies have sent Australia in to bat in the second women's Twenty20 at North Sydney Oval as the tourists fight to stay in the series.

Australia are unchanged, with captain Alyssa Healy to open the batting alongside Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield listed to bat at No.6.

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (c/wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Jessica Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown #AUSvWI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 2, 2023

West Indies XI: Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Chinelle Henry, Stafanie Taylor, Shabika Gajnabi, Karishma Ramharack, Zaida James, Rashada Williams (wk) #AUSvWI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 2, 2023

Megan Schutt holds her spot, with Kim Garth and Grace Harris again left out.

Australia won the opening match of the series by eight wickets and with 40 balls to spare on Sunday.

A win would wrap up the series for the hosts, having never been beaten by the West Indies in a bilateral series.

CommBank T20s v West Indies 2023

First T20: Australia won by eight wickets

Second T20: October 2, North Sydney Oval, 7.05pm AEDT

Third T20: October 5, Allan Border Field, 7.05pm AEDT

CommBank ODIs v West Indies 2023

First ODI: October 8, Allan Border Field, 10.35am AEDT

Second ODI: October 12, Junction Oval, 10.05am AEDT

First ODI: October 14, Junction Oval, 10.05am AEDT

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris (T20Is only), Jess Jonassen, Alana King (ODIs only), Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams