Connolly denied Shield debut after boating mishap

Young allrounder underwent surgery on right toe last week, robbing him of chance to receive WA cap this week

Cooper Connolly has cruelly been denied his first-class debut after the Perth Scorchers' KFC Big Bash final hero underwent an operation on his toe following a freak boating accident last week.

Connolly was expected to receive his Western Australia cap in their Marsh Sheffield Shield clash with Victoria at the WACA Ground today before innocuously hurting his toe on a boat last Wednesday.

The 20-year-old, who played a nerveless hand to get the Scorchers over the line in the BBL decider earlier this year, underwent surgery on his right foot the following day. A timeline for his return is yet to determined, with the Scorchers' BBL13 season only two months away.

There was excitement over Connolly’s red-ball prospects this season too. He was expected to get his first taste of Shield cricket over the coming weeks after impressing in WA's opening two Marsh One-Day Cup games, scoring 42 and 2 while also picking up a wicket with his left-arm spin.

Jayden Goodwin will play in his absence.

Western Australia XI: Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman (c), Teague Wyllie, Jayden Goodwin, Aaron Hardie, Josh Philippe (wk), Ashton Turner, Charlie Stobo, Cameron Gannon, Corey Rocchiccioli, Liam Haskett Victoria XI: Travis Dean, Will Pucovski, Campbell Kellaway, Peter Handscomb, Jonathan Merlo, Will Sutherland (c), Sam Harper (wk), Mitchell Perry, Fergus O'Neill, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland

This season marks WA's first since the turn of the century that they will be without top-order batter Shaun Marsh, who retired last season having battled injury and ultimately missing their second straight Shield final triumph over Victoria.

But there is optimism a long-term successor is now sitting in his place in the WACA changerooms.

"The WACA is never going to be the same place without Shaun in it. He asked Teague Wyllie if he wanted to take his spot in the changerooms, so Teague has some big shoes to fill there," said allrounder Aaron Hardie.

"It will forever be SOS's spot in the changerooms. He's still in contact with all of us very regularly. He's gone but not forgotten and he's still going to be around a lot throughout the season.

"He (Wyllie) was pretty nervous to do it. He was asking a few of the boys, 'Is it the right thing to do? Is it the wrong thing to do?'

"He spoke to me about it yesterday afternoon and when I went in to the changerooms this morning, he was in there fully. He had bats all over the place and had made a mess of it already. He jumped at the opportunity."

Despite Connolly's absence, WA will nonetheless blood some fresh talent with 22-year-old left-arm paceman Liam Haskett getting the nod over fellow uncapped quick, Sam Greer.

The hosts are without Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Joel Paris and Matt Kelly due to injury.

"(Haskett is) one of the names that has jumped out quite quickly. At the start of last season he was bowling really well in club cricket," said Hardie, back in the WA side after making his international debut during Australia's recent limited-overs tour of South Africa.

"I remember facing him a couple of years ago and thinking he was a quality bowler. I didn't realise how young he was at the time.

"But he's come in and fit in beautifully. He tears up the gym, he's very professional in everything he does. It's great to have that option of the back-up left hander when Joel is not available."

The Vics have welcomed back Will Pucovski into their side for the first time in a year. The prodigious batter has faced mental health and concussion concerns but is coming off a strong run of club cricket in Melbourne and London this year.

"We certainly know how good he is. No matter what happens this week, it's going to be a win for Australian cricket," Hardie said of Pucovski.