LIVE: Strong Aussie line up bat first in Pakistan warm-up

David Warner and Mitch Marsh return to the top of the order after sitting out batting in the first warm-up match

Australia have given a first glimpse of how they could line up in their World Cup opener in five days' time in their second warm-up match against Pakistan in Hyderabad.

Pat Cummins won the toss and again opted to bat first in Australia's final hit-out before getting their 50-over World Cup campaign underway against India in Chennai on Sunday.

Australia's top seven for today's clash replicates that of the third ODI against India almost a week ago with David Warner returning to the top of the order after sitting out Saturday's rain affected clash with the Netherlands.

Australia batting order: David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa Pakistan batting order: Imam ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha, Hasan Ali, Usama Mir, Muhammad Wasim, Saud Shakeel, Muhammad Haris (wk), Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

He will be joined by Mitch Marsh after the pair put on 78 for the first wicket in Rajkot last Wednesday.

Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green will occupy positions three to seven, with Josh Inglis listed at No.8.

Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Sean Abbott fill out the remaining spots in the XI but as the warm-up fixture is a non-accredited ODI, the rest of the squad in Hyderabad in Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa can still bat and bowl.

"It's a good chance for some of our batters to spend some time in the middle and two or three of us bowlers to have another run before our first game," Cummins said at the toss.

Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup fixtures

Warm-up match: No result v Netherlands

Warm-up match: October 3: v Pakistan, Hyderabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 8: v India, Chennai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 12: v South Africa, Lucknow (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 16: v Sri Lanka, Lucknow (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 20: v Pakistan, Bengaluru (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 25: v Netherlands, Delhi (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 28: v New Zealand, Dharamsala, 4pm AEDT

November 4: v England, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 7: v Afghanistan, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 11: v Bangladesh, Pune, 4pm AEDT

November 15: First semi-final, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 16: Second semi-final, Kolkata (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 19: Final, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa