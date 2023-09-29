Ultimate guide to the 2023 men's ODI World Cup

Get all the latest news, broadcast details, venue info and plenty more ahead of next month's showpiece event in India

When does it start?

The 2023 men's 50-over World Cup kicks off on Thursday, October 5 with a blockbuster rematch between the previous two finalists, England and New Zealand, in the world's biggest cricket stadium! Australia then begins their quest for an unprecedented sixth title against hosts India on Sunday, October 8 in Chennai.

Each team will play nine group stage matches at venues across India with the top four nations qualifying for the semi-finals, to be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on November 15, and Eden Gardens, Kolkata on November 16. The two winners will then face off for cricket's ultimate prize at the 132,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

How can I watch?

All 48 matches will be broadcast live on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports. Kayo also offers 'Mini' packages and full replays following the match. If you're not already onboard with Kayo, get around it here.

The time difference is pretty good for Aussie fans too with day matches starting at 4pm AEDT and day-night matches the prime-time slot of 7.30pm AEDT. In Perth it's even better with day games beginning at 1pm, and day-night games 4.30pm, meaning you might be able to catch the finish before midnight.

Channel Nine owns the free-to-air broadcast rights in Australia and will televise all Aussie matches as well as both semi-finals and the final live in high-definition and on their streaming service 9Now. They will also show the tournament's biggest blockbusters not involving Australia.

Channel Nine & 9Now full broadcast schedule: Thursday, October 5: England v New Zealand, 7.30pm AEDT Sunday, October 8: India v Australia, 7.30pm AEDT Thursday, October 12: Australia v South Africa, 7.30pm AEDT Saturday, October 14: India v Pakistan, 7.30pm AEDT Monday, October 16: Australia v Sri Lanka, 7.30pm AEDT Friday, October 20: Australia v Pakistan, 7.30pm AEDT Saturday, October 21: England v South Africa, 7.30pm AEDT Sunday, October 22: India v New Zealand, 7.30pm AEDT Wednesday, October 25: Australia v Netherlands, 7.30pm AEDT Saturday, October 28: Australia v New Zealand, 4pm AEDT Sunday, October 29: India v England, 7.30pm AEDT Saturday, November 4: England v Australia, 7.30pm AEDT Sunday, November 5: India v South Africa, 7.30pm AEDT Tuesday, November 7: Australia v Afghanistan, 7.30pm AEDT Saturday, November 11: Australia v Bangladesh, 4pm AEDT Wednesday, November 15: Semi-final 1, 7.30pm AEDT Thursday, November 16: Semi-final 2, 7.30pm AEDT Sunday, November 19: Final, 7.30pm AEDT

Where do I get live scores, news and highlights?

The cricket.com.au website and CA Live app is your one-stop shop for live scores and the latest news throughout the 45-day tournament. We'll also have extensive coverage each day with reports, video recaps, interviews and behind-the-scenes insights from our crew on the ground in India.

Our reporters Jack Paynter, Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron are following the Aussie team throughout the World Cup will bring fans closer to the action. You can also catch up on all the latest news via the Unplayable Podcast, where we will be joined by special guests to dissect all the talking points throughout the tournament, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up to date.

Australia team news

Marnus Labuschagne was the only change to Australia's preliminary squad announced in early September, included in place of spin bowling allrounder Ashton Agar who failed to recover from a calf injury when the final squad was announced this week. However, selectors have opted to carry damaging opener Travis Head through the first half of the tournament until he recovers from a fractured hand suffered in the fourth ODI against South Africa earlier this month.

"He has been a really important player in this ODI team and we are hopeful his return can provide a positive impetus as it gets to the business end of the tournament," national selection chair George Bailey said. "This was a tough call but unfortunately, we couldn't carry both Travis and Ashton into the tournament with the injuries they have."

In positive news for Australia on the injury front, skipper Pat Cummins (wrist), Steve Smith (wrist), Glenn Maxwell (leg) and Mitchell Starc (groin) all returned from their respective injuries in the three-match series in India that preceded the World Cup.

Adam Zampa is the only specialist spinner five-time champions 15-player squad with Maxwell – who took a career-best 4-40 in the third ODI against India in Rajkot – to provide the remaining spin overs. Australia's 'big three' fast bowlers of Cummins, Starc and Josh Hazlewood will be assisted by seam bowling allrounders Mitch Marsh, Cameron Green and Marcus Stoinis, with Marsh also to partner David Warner at the top of the order as Head's stand in until he recovers.

Sean Abbott in the fourth fast bowling option in the squad and could be called upon throughout the group stage due to the heavy workload facing Australia's quick. Alex Carey will take the gloves for the World Cup with back-up wicketkeeper Josh Inglis also providing an extra batting option.

Australia World Cup squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

What are the host venues?

Ten venues across India will host matches during the 13th edition of the men's ODI World Cup and Australia will visit at least eight of them. From the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala at the foot of the Himalayas to the largest cricket ground in the world – Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad – this World Cup promises an experience on and off the field.

The 132,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium will host the final and the opening match of the tournament – a rematch of the 2019 final between England and New Zealand – with Australia getting their campaign underway against the hosts at India's second oldest cricket ground – MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The nation's oldest ground – Eden Gardens in Kolkata – will host the second semi-final and the iconic 'cricket capital' Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai the first. The other host venues are M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, MCA International Stadium in Pune and Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What does the winner get?

Not only do the World Cup winners get to lift the iconic golden 'cricket ball' globe trophy at Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19 but they will also walk away with a cool US$4 million. It's the same amount that England took home for winning the last World Cup in 2019 following a nail-biting Super Over at Lord's.

The total prize pool for the event is US$10m with the runners-up receiving $2m, the two losing semi-finalists $800,000 and the six teams eliminated after the group stage $100,000. The winners of each of the 45 group stage matches will also pocket $40,000 for their troubles, meaning the maximum amount a team could take home from the event for going undefeated to lift the title is $4.36m.

How does the points system work?

Teams will get two points for a win in the group stage matches, one point for a match with no result and zero points for a loss. Should multiple teams be level on points then the final placings will be determined by who has the better net-run-rate (NRR).

What if there's a tie?

There will be no ties in the 2023 World Cup! Following a change in the ICC ODI playing conditions since the last World Cup, all one-day international matches will be decided by a Super Over if the teams finish level on the same amount of runs after their 50 overs. That means the full two points will be awarded for every match, provided it is not washed out.

There will be no boundary countback this time either with the ICC changing the rule following the epic 2019 World Cup final where the Super Over was also tied, and England were awarded the title for hitting more boundaries than New Zealand. There will be no limit on the number of Super Overs to decide a match if the one-over eliminator is also tied. Unless exceptional circumstances or weather intervenes then the two teams will play an unlimited number of Super Overs to determine a winner.

There are COVID-19 replacements?

Yes, India still has a strict seven-day isolation period for testing positive for Covid. If a player returns a positive Covid test during a World Cup match they can be substituted out for a like-for-like replacement approved by the ICC match referee. The player who tests positive can rejoin the squad after their seven-day isolation period without the need for a follow up test. Teams will also be permitted a replacement player in their squad during that seven-day period with that player removed from the 15 once the isolation period is completed.

Who's officiating?

The ICC announced a team of 20 match officials (16 umpires and four match referees) who with take charge during the group stage of the World Cup. They will then select the umpires and referees for the semi-finals and finals. Kumar Dharmasena and Nitin Menon were appointed the on-field umpires for the tournament opener between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad on October 5.

Dharmasena stood in the final between the two sides four years ago and was also the on-field umpire in the 2015 final when Australia beat NZ at the MCG. Menon – the youngest umpire for the tournament at 39 – will be standing in his first men's 50-over World Cup match. Australian umpires selected for the tournament are 1999 World Cup winner Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker and Paul Wilson.

2023 World Cup umpires: Chris Brown (New Zealand), Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Marais Erasmus (South Africa), Christopher Gaffaney (New Zealand), Michael Gough (England), Adrian Holdstock (South Africa), Richard Illingworth (England), Richard Kettleborough (England), Nitin Menon (India), Ahsan Raza (Pakistan), Paul Reiffel (Australia), Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid (Bangladesh), Rodney Tucker (Australia), Alex Wharf (England), Joel Wilson (West Indies), Paul Wilson (Australia) Match Referees: Jeff Crowe (New Zealand), Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe), Richie Richardson (West Indies), Javagal Srinath (India)

Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup fixtures

Warm-up match: September 30: v Netherlands, Thiruvananthapuram (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

Warm-up match: October 3: v Pakistan, Hyderabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 8: v India, Chennai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 12: v South Africa, Lucknow (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 16: v Sri Lanka, Lucknow (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 20: v Pakistan, Bengaluru (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 25: v Netherlands, Delhi (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 28: v New Zealand, Dharamsala, 4pm AEDT

November 4: v England, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 7: v Afghanistan, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 11: v Bangladesh, Pune, 4pm AEDT

November 15: First semi-final, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 16: Second semi-final, Kolkata (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 19: Final, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

