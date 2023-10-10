Perry a step closer to bowling return, excited by Olympics

Star allrounder won’t bowl in the remaining one-dayers against West Indies but aims for WBBL return

Ellyse Perry can’t rule out the possibility her international career might extend as far as the 2028 Olympics.

But for now, the star Australia allrounder has her focus firmly on the current ODI series against West Indies and on a return to bowling.

Perry took the first steps towards an all-round return in Melbourne on Tuesday, bowling for the first time since injuring her knee at the end of Australia’s one-day tour of Ireland in July.

The 32-year-old confirmed she will remain a specialist batter and will not be taking the ball in the remaining one-dayers against West Indies – and does not expect to be ready to bowl a full quota when the Sydney Sixer’s WBBL|09 campaign begins next week – but is hopeful she will be back to full capacity early in the season.

"I've really enjoyed working with Scott Prestwidge, our bowling coach, and we were doing some really great stuff over in England in the nets so it was a bit of a bummer to have to cut that over the last couple of months to rehab my knee," Perry said in Melbourne on Tuesday.

"To get out back there with Scottie was really fun today.

"I'm really looking forward to the rest of summer and hopefully being able to contribute with the ball."

Cricket is set to make an Olympic comeback after 128 years, having been proposed for inclusion at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Perry, a stalwart of the Australian squad since her debut aged 16 in 2007, would need to extend her 289-game (and counting) international career beyond the two-decade mark to be part of the event.

But having been part of Australia’s Commonwealth Games campaign in Birmingham last year, she is excited at what an Olympic return could do for the sport, saying it would be as significant as any ICC World Cup.

"I'd love to still be contributing and around the group if I'm still enjoying it, and if I'm good enough to be making contributions, but I probably haven't pinned my sights on anything just yet (so) we'll see," Perry said.

"I'd imagine it'd be hugely important to every team involved … it's an amazing announcement for the sport and a great new opportunity and an amazing competition.

"To be a part of that – we had the experience with the Comm Games really recently and that was a fabulous event to be a part of."

Thursday’s second one-dayer at Junction Oval will reunite the 11 remaining members of Australia’s 1973 World Cup squad, as they mark 50 years since that inaugural tournament in the United Kingdom.

One member of that group, Australian Hall of Fame member Marg Jennings, met with Perry at Junction Oval on Tuesday.

Perry (right), Margaret Jennings (left) and junior fan Annabel Archer, with the Ashes trophy and ODI and T20 World Cups // Getty

Fittingly, Jennings – also a former national selector – was responsible for Perry’s debut aged 16 back in 2007, a call made before the young allrounder had even made her state debut.

"It's wonderful, I think it's really significant," Perry said.

"The women's game has been through so much change and evolution over the last decade or so.

"But long before that were some incredible women paving the way for us and really building the foundations of the game to give us the opportunities that we've had in the last little bit."

CommBank ODIs v West Indies 2023

First ODI: Australia won by eight wickets

Second ODI: October 12, Junction Oval, 10.05am AEDT

First ODI: October 14, Junction Oval, 10.05am AEDT

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams