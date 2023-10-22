All-round Athapaththu stars as Thunder take Sydney Smash

Chamari Athapaththu hit a fast fifty and picked up three wickets as the Sydney Thunder took bragging rights over their cross-town rivals

Chamari Athapaththu had a Sydney Thunder debut to remember, starring with bat and ball to help her side claim Sydney Smash bragging rights over the Sixers.

Athapaththu, who was a late addition to the Thunder’s squad as a replacement overseas player and who got her chance in Sunday’s game with Marizanne Kapp ruled out through illness, hit 52 off 39 deliveries opening the batting for her new club.

Her half-century, combined with Phoebe Litchfield’s explosive 54 not out off 28 balls, helped the Thunder post an imposing 5-190 on an excellent batting surface at North Sydney Oval.

Then, Athapaththu claimed 3-20 with the ball to help restrict the Sixers to 9-148, sealing a 42-run win.

New Thunder captain Heather Knight was another standout with the ball, taking 3-27 having earlier hit 18 off 14 deliveries.

The Sixers lost Alyssa Healy and Mathilda Carmichael to injuries leading into the match, instead opening the batting with Suzie Bates alongside 17-year-old second-gamer Kate Pelle, who also took the wicketkeeping gloves.

Athapaththu got her first when Pelle (0) holed out on the boundary, while Sammy-Jo Johnson accounted for New Zealand star Bates (5).

Ellyse Perry got off to a flyer hitting six fours and a maximum, but her dismissal for a 16-ball 31, caught off the bowling of Knight, added pressure to the already weakened Sixers’ line-up.

Athapaththu’s second saw Ashleigh Gardner brilliantly caught by a leaping Olivia Porter (12) and when Erin Burns (29 off 16) was caught behind off Johnson, the Sixers were in trouble at 5-95.

The wickets continued to tumble despite a fighting 18-ball 23 from Maitlan Brown, leaving the Sixers winless two matches into the season and needing to play an in-form Brisbane Heat outfit next on Tuesday evening.

It is likely they will go into that match without Healy, who underwent surgery on her hand on Sunday following a "domestic accident" on Saturday evening.

