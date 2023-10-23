Fired-up Renegades stun defending champs

The Renegades are on the board in WBBL|09 after thrashing the Strikers by 81 runs in Melbourne

09:59 Play video Melbourne Renegades v Adelaide Strikers | WBBL|09

A fired-up Melbourne Renegades have stunned the Adelaide Strikers, rolling the WBBL defending champions for 86 to seal their first win of the tournament by 81 runs.

Just two days after the Strikers bowled the Stars out for 29 to record the biggest win in WBBL history, they found themselves on the other side of a lop-sided result courtesy of an outstanding display with the ball and in the field from the Renegades’ attack.

Sent in by the Strikers at the CitiPower Centre, the Renegades put on 3-167 – a total the team believed to be 20 runs under par, leg-spinner Georgia Wareham told cricket.com.au following the game.

Openers Tammy Beaumont (30 off 28) and Hayley Matthews (12 off 6) and first drop Josie Dooley (23 off 21) were unable to go on after making starts.

Harmanpreet Kaur (43no off 33) and Courtney Webb (49no off 34) took time to get going, but opened their shoulders late to add 44 runs from the final three overs.

00:30 Play video Coyte's incredible reflexes catch Patterson short

Ella Hayward (2-18) then set the tone with the ball, removing Strikers openers Laura Wolvaardt (14 from 13) and Katie Mack (3 from 11) inside the first five overs.

Bridget Patterson had to depart on eight after a piece of athletic brilliance saw Sarah Coyte leap sideways in her follow through, collect the ball and run out the Strikers’ No.4.

When off-spinner Hayley Matthews (2-20) accounted for Tahlia McGrath (31) in the deep the Strikers found themselves in trouble at 4-65.

Matters did not improve from there as regular wickets fell, with Adelaide losing 6-21 to be all out for 86 in 14.5 overs.

The Strikers are back in action at the CitiPower Centre on Tuesday when they meet the Stars for a second time in four days, while the Renegades head to Sydney to meet the Thunder.

Weber WBBL|09 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Women HEA 2 2 0 0 0 1.4 0 4 2 Sydney Thunder Women THU 1 1 0 0 0 2.1 0 2 3 Melbourne Renegades Women REN 2 1 1 0 0 1.875 0 2 4 Adelaide Strikers Women STR 2 1 1 0 0 1.675 0 2 5 Perth Scorchers Women SCO 2 1 1 0 0 1.2 0 2 6 Melbourne Stars Women STA 2 1 1 0 0 -3.65 0 2 7 Sydney Sixers Women SIX 2 0 2 0 0 -1.1 0 0 8 Hobart Hurricanes Women HUR 1 0 1 0 0 -4.9 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points