Injured Healy awaits post-surgery timeline for return

Sixers superstar remains optimistic of being sidelined 'shorter-term rather than longer-term' after an accident while playing with her dogs

09:55 Play video Sydney Thunder v Sydney Sixers | WBBL|09

The winless Sydney Sixers will be without the services of Alyssa Healy for the coming weeks at least after the superstar 'keeper-batter underwent finger surgery following an incident on Saturday night involving some "rough and tumble" with her dogs.

Healy will check in with her surgeon this Thursday to get a clearer picture of her return-to-play timeline, though she is optimistic the prognosis isn't as serious as they first feared, with no bone or tendon damage.

"I won't lie to you, when I pulled my finger out initially, I thought I was in strife," Healy said. "I think there was an artery involved which probably made it look more like a crime scene than it needed to be … but it's all seemingly gone smoothly at the moment.

"I'd say shorter-term (time for return) rather than longer term, just the way that people are talking.

Alyssa Healy posted an update to her Instagram stories after returning home

"I think it's all going to come down to function, and whether I can continue to grip the bat the way I need to, or catch the ball, but from all reports, which is really early – it's only been 24 hours – it's pretty positive, so hopefully I can just knuckle down in my rehab and get it right for the Sixers this year, or whatever (that timeline) might look like.

"Hopefully by Friday we'll know a little bit more about the extent of it, and what it's going to look like moving forward. I'll chat to (the surgeon) Thursday and we'll put a plan together."

Healy has had a torrid run with finger injuries in 2023, having famously played through the Ashes with fractures in her left index and right ring fingers during the northern summer.

The 33-year-old is also a major loss for the Sixers, who have yet to name a replacement player. The two-time winners have lost their opening two matches to the Heat and the Thunder and will miss the national captain's explosiveness at the top of the order and sharp work behind the stumps.

Australia's next assignment is in India towards the end of December, and while she is yet to look that far ahead, Healy is looking to find a silver lining as she awaits more detail on when she will be back on the park.

"I'm really optimistic about it," she said. "I'll take the opportunity to have a rest while I can. It's obviously not ideal and I was really looking forward to the WBBL and contributing quite significantly for the Sixers, but I've been given a little break now and I'll support the girls as best I can and get myself right for the back-end of the season, or what is a big summer ahead."

Weber WBBL|09 Standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Women HEA 2 2 0 0 0 1.4 0 4 2 Adelaide Strikers Women STR 1 1 0 0 0 7.4 0 2 3 Sydney Thunder Women THU 1 1 0 0 0 2.1 0 2 4 Perth Scorchers Women SCO 2 1 1 0 0 1.2 0 2 5 Melbourne Stars Women STA 2 1 1 0 0 -3.65 0 2 6 Melbourne Renegades Women REN 1 0 1 0 0 -0.3 0 0 7 Sydney Sixers Women SIX 2 0 2 0 0 -1.1 0 0 8 Hobart Hurricanes Women HUR 1 0 1 0 0 -4.9 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Get ready for Golden Week in BKT Big Bash Tipping! Earn double points and be in the running for the epic prize of $5k cash for the top tipper in Week 3. Tip now