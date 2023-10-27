Healy ruled out of WBBL season after finger injury

The Aussie star says it’s “not the news I was hoping for”, while the Scorchers have lost Lauren Winfield-Hill to injury

Australia and Sydney Sixers star Alyssa Healy has been ruled out of WBBL|09 after suffering a finger injury last Saturday.

Healy underwent surgery last weekend following an incident involving some "rough and tumble" with her dogs, and ensuing medical advice has determined that a return to action in the short-term was not possible.

While the ‘keeper-batter was progressing well post-surgery, a return for the Sixers this Weber WBBL campaign was deemed too soon.

A timeframe for her return to play will be clearer over coming weeks as she progresses through her rehabilitation, a statement from the Sixers on Friday afternoon said.

Both Healy and Australia will hope she is well and truly fit in time for December's multi-format tour of India, which is reportedly due to start with a Test on December 21.

"This is not the news I was hoping for because I love playing in the WBBL and I love the Sydney Sixers," Healy said.

"My focus now will be on making a full recovery and returning to play when the time is right.

"I’ll continue to spend time with the Sixers squad and offer any help I can to help the team and the club thrive for the rest of the competition.

"I’ll enjoy being able to watch the WBBL from afar as the tournament continues to go from strength to strength."

Alyssa Healy posted an update to her Instagram stories after returning home

The news is a significant blow to the Sixers' fortunes this WBBL season, after slumping to 0-3 following defeat to the Brisbane Heat on Tuesday night.

Healy, who captained Australia in this year's Ashes campaign in the absence of Meg Lanning, has had a tough run with finger injuries, having famously played through the UK tour with fractures in her left index and right ring fingers throughout.

She will be managed by both Cricket Australia and Cricket NSW sports science staff during her layoff.

Meanwhile Perth Scorchers have been dealt a blow with England batter Lauren Winfield-Hill ruled out of the remaining three matches of what was to have been a six-game stint with the club.

The Scorchers will not bring in overseas cover for her for upcoming games against Melbourne Stars, Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Renegades but will be joined by England superstar Natalie Sciver-Brunt for their November 5 match against Adelaide Strikers.

Weber WBBL|09 Standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Women HEA 4 4 0 0 0 0.988 0 8 2 Sydney Thunder Women THU 2 2 0 0 0 1.718 0 4 3 Perth Scorchers Women SCO 3 2 1 0 0 1.075 0 4 4 Adelaide Strikers Women STR 4 2 2 0 0 0.916 0 4 5 Melbourne Renegades Women REN 3 1 2 0 0 0.876 0 2 6 Melbourne Stars Women STA 4 1 3 0 0 -2.033 0 2 7 Hobart Hurricanes Women HUR 3 1 2 0 0 -2.203 0 2 8 Sydney Sixers Women SIX 3 0 3 0 0 -0.892 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

