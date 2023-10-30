Hurricanes overpower Thunder as Lee fires

Lizelle Lee propels the Hurricanes to big total before Phoebe Litchfield heroics can't drag Thunder over line

A dominant innings of 91 from Lizelle Lee has propelled Hobart Hurricanes to a 24-run win over Sydney Thunder in Launceston.

The South African’s hard-hitting knock, off just 54 balls, helped the home side post an imposing 3-174 after opting to bat first on Monday evening.

And while Thunder star Phoebe Litchfield smashed a quickfire 68 to give her side a glimmer of hope in the chase, the total proved too much for the visitors whose star-studded batting lineup were effectively stifled early.

Consecutive victories see Hobart, now two wins and two losses, lift themselves from the bottom of the Weber WBBL standings.

Umpiring and technology were again in the spotlight during the match after a stumping chance off Lee, on 12, was given not out despite replays subsequently showing the opener short of her ground with her bat in the air.

She went on to smack 12 fours and two sixes and was eventually out on the second-last ball of the innings.

The Thunder got off to a sluggish start in reply before the in-form Litchfield gave them a sniff with her 68 coming off just 42 balls.

With Litchfield at the crease Sydney needed 39 runs heading into the second last over, which was bowled one ball short after Heather Graham sent down two wides.

Litchfield fell in the final over as the Thunder finished on 6-150.

Cricket Australia on Monday said it is looking to introduce third-umpire technology for all WBBL games next season.

The league introduced third umpires and the decision review system last season for the first time but only for the 24 matches televised on free-to-air.

The Hurricanes-Thunder match was streamed on various platforms but was not on free-to-air.

Earlier, Lee and fellow opener Elyse Villani (40 from 34 balls) put on 68 runs – the Hurricanes' second-highest opening stand in their history.

Graham chipped in with a valuable 31 not out from 23 deliveries to push Hobart to their second biggest WBBL score.

The Thunder, who last season finished bottom of the table with just one win, are now 2-1 after three matches.

Weber WBBL|09 Standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Women HEA 5 4 1 0 0 0.191 0 8 2 Adelaide Strikers Women STR 5 3 2 0 0 1.383 0 6 3 Sydney Thunder Women THU 3 2 1 0 0 0.722 0 4 4 Perth Scorchers Women SCO 4 2 2 0 0 0.711 0 4 5 Hobart Hurricanes Women HUR 4 2 2 0 0 -1.183 0 4 6 Melbourne Stars Women STA 5 2 3 0 0 -1.556 0 4 7 Melbourne Renegades Women REN 4 1 3 0 0 0.575 0 2 8 Sydney Sixers Women SIX 4 1 3 0 0 -0.592 0 2 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

