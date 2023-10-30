CA to assess technology for all WBBL games next season

Governing body will look to ensure a third-umpire can be called upon in every WBBL match

Cricket Australia will look to introduce third-umpire technology for all WBBL games next season in a bid to introduce parity between televised and streamed matches.

Inconsistencies in officiating were highlighted again in Monday night’s match between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder.

Hurricanes opener Lizelle Lee wandered outside her crease after being beaten on the outside edge as Thunder ‘keeper Tahlia Wilson whipped off the bails, only for the square leg umpire to turn down the appeal.

02:57 Play video Lee rides luck to punish Thunder with dominant 91

However replays showed the hard-hitting Lee short of her ground with her bat in the air when the bails were removed.

The decision prompted frustration from both current and former players, with Melbourne Renegades bowler Sarah Coyte and former Australia captain Lisa Sthalekar questioning why technology was not available for all WBBL games.

This is why there needs to be a third umpire for ANY WBBL game on Fox or 7. Actually ridiculous how many dismissals have and haven’t been given out. #WBBL09 — Sarah Jane Coyte (@sarahjanecoyte) October 30, 2023

Hmm 🤨 I know umpires make mistakes but we are seeing too many wrong decisions being made on the @cricketcomau live stream games. Questions need to be asked: do we have the right standard of umpires officiating? Should whatever technology is available be used to assist? — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) October 30, 2023

Monday night’s controversy is the latest in a growing list of controversial decisions to date this campaign.

Sunday night Brisbane Heat power-hitter Mignon du Preez was also declared run out in bizarre fashion against Adelaide.

With the bails already off, Strikers bowler Amanda-Jade Wellington removed one of the stumps to effect the dismissal.

As she did not have the ball in the same hand that removed the stump, AAP has been told Du Preez should not have been ruled out.

00:39 Play video Mignon du Preez run out in bizarre circumstances

The Melbourne Stars copped a poor call the previous week against Adelaide, when Rhys McKenna was given out stumped despite replays clearly showing she was in her crease when the bails came off.

Both instances happened in streamed matches, meaning no third umpire was available to rule on them.

England and Melbourne Renegades star Tammy Beaumont has also called for consistent availability of the Decision Review System, which is currently only available in the 24 out of 59 games that are broadcast by Channel Seven.

The remaining games are live streamed, and the technology does not support the use of DRS.

That means the ability to review is inconsistent on a game-by-game basis, while some teams also have more Channel Seven matches than others.

It's understood Cricket Australia (CA) have already begun internal discussions to remedy the issue for next year.

After introducing the decision review system for the 24 free-to-air games last year, CA will expand that to include an extra 10 matches next season.

Talks are already in place to have fixed run-out cameras positioned for all other games, ensuring a third-umpire can be called upon in every WBBL match.

"We're always focused on continuous improvement around the competition, whether that's scheduling, players, technology or officiating," Big Bash boss Alistair Dobson told AAP.

"Next year is the first year of our new media rights agreement, which will bring with it some further growth in the technology and facilities available at WBBL games

"We're really optimistic we'll be able to continue to improve and enhance WBBL matches around the use of technology and decision making."

Dobson launched the 'stadium series' in Adelaide on Monday, announcing that WBBL matches will be played at Adelaide Oval, MCG and SCG later in the tournament.

Ellyse Perry spoke earlier this month of the ultimate goal of playing the majority of games in big stadiums in front of large crowds.

"We'll look at the success of the stadium series post-season, and determine whether that can be expanded," Dobson said.

"If in the future, more games in these big stadiums suits the competition - our schedule, partners and players - I would love to think there's more."

Weber WBBL|09 Standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Women HEA 5 4 1 0 0 0.191 0 8 2 Adelaide Strikers Women STR 5 3 2 0 0 1.383 0 6 3 Sydney Thunder Women THU 3 2 1 0 0 0.722 0 4 4 Perth Scorchers Women SCO 4 2 2 0 0 0.711 0 4 5 Hobart Hurricanes Women HUR 4 2 2 0 0 -1.183 0 4 6 Melbourne Stars Women STA 5 2 3 0 0 -1.556 0 4 7 Melbourne Renegades Women REN 4 1 3 0 0 0.575 0 2 8 Sydney Sixers Women SIX 4 1 3 0 0 -0.592 0 2 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Get ready for Golden Week in BKT Big Bash Tipping! Earn double points and be in the running for the epic prize of $5k cash for the top tipper in Week 3. Tip now