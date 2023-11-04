Strikers, Scorchers reveal First Nations kits

The first of this season's WBBL First Nations games will be played at the WACA Ground on Sunday when the Scorchers host the Strikers

Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers have unveiled the new-look uniforms they will wear on Sunday as the WBBL celebrates Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture in the first of this season's First Nations matches.

Every club will host a dedicated match between November 5 and 24 showcasing First Nations culture and ceremony, including the barefoot circle, Welcome to Country and the incorporation of local languages.

Players will continue to wear uniforms designed by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists, each with their own unique stories connected to the traditional lands of each club.

So far, the Strikers and Scorchers have unveiled their new kits - see below for more details on the stories behind the playing shirts - with the rest to be revealed over the coming weeks.

WBBL|09 First Nations Round games

Nov 5: Scorchers v Strikers, Whadjuk Country: WACA Ground

Nov 10: Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars, Cammeraygal Country: North Sydney Oval

Nov 10: Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes, Cammeraygal Country: North Sydney Oval

Nov 17: Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Renegades, Yugara Country: Allan Border Field

Nov 19: Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes, Boon Wurrung Country: CitiPower Centre

Nov 19: Melbourne Stars v Brisbane Heat, Boon Wurrung Country: CitiPower Centre

Nov 23: Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Renegades, Palawa Country: Blundstone Arena

Nov 24: Adelaide Strikers v Perth Scorchers, Kaurna Country: Adelaide Oval

Tahlia McGrath with the Faith Thomas trophy // Getty

Adelaide Strikers

The Strikers and Scorchers will play for the Aunty Faith Thomas Trophy at Adelaide Oval on November 24, the first time the trophy has been played for since Aunty Faith passed away in April.

Adelaide's shirt is designed by Steven Warrior and captain Tahlia McGrath said her side was proud to wear a shirt full of meaning.

"There's so much detail in this shirt that highlights so much – for example, we've got the meeting place of Adelaide Oval, represented with the first 11 Indigenous male cricketers to represent Australia," she said.

"(One section) represents everyone's individual journey to get through to cricket and then on the back we've got some words in native Kaurna language which represents our values.

"There is so much going on in this shirt and there is so much meaning behind it and we are really proud to wear it."

Sophie Devine and Lilly Mills with the Scorchers' design // Perth Scorchers

Perth Scorchers

The Scorcher's shirt is designed by Nyoongar artist Linda Loo, a self-taught artist who was born in Corrigin and is connected to the Balladong and Whadjuk clans.

Scorchers captains Sophie Devine and Ashton Turner were also involved in the design process, and the shirt was presented to the WBBL team during a special smoking ceremony.

At the centre of the design is a swan representing the Boorloo (Perth) area, surrounded by lines and circles demonstrating the Derbal Yerrigan (Swan River) and lakes in the region.

The swan is surrounded by u-shapes, which represent players gathering in a barefoot circle before a match to acknowledge the traditional owners, respect the Boodja (country), and connect with Aboriginal culture.

Other elements of the intricate design tell the story of travel, the WACA Ground Improvement Project and cricket history.

"It's a fantastic design that's not only beautiful, but really impactful," Devine said.

"There are elements that illustrate each squad, but also tell the story of the bond that develops among teammates, the club and our members and fans."

Sydney Thunder, Melbourne Stars, Sydney Sixers, Hobart Hurricanes, Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades will release their uniforms in the coming weeks.

Weber WBBL|09 Standings