First Nations round returns for Big Bash seasons

A dedicated round in the men's and women's Big Bash competition, the return of the National Indigenous Cricket Championships and a dedicated training camp all part of plans to showcase Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander talent and pathways

The Big Bash leagues will again honour First Nations culture this summer, starting with the Weber WBBL early next month when Perth Scorchers host the Adelaide Strikers at the WACA Ground.

Dedicated matches will be held throughout both tournaments, with the WBBL|09 First Nations games to be played across the country between November 5-24.

Every club will host a match throughout that period showcasing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and ceremony, including the barefoot circle, Welcome to Country and the incorporation of local languages.

Players will continue to wear uniforms designed by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists, each with their own unique stories connected to the traditional lands of each club.

Each club will have a fresh kit this season that will be unveiled over the coming weeks, with last season's First Nations round kits pictured above.

Details of the KFC BBL First Nations matches will be confirmed closer to the men's season starting.

WBBL|09 First Nations Round games

Nov 5: Scorchers v Strikers, Whadjuk Country: WACA Ground

Nov 10: Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars, Cammeraygal Country: North Sydney Oval

Nov 10: Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes, Cammeraygal Country: North Sydney Oval

Nov 17: Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Renegades, Yugara Country: Allan Border Field

Nov 19: Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes, Boon Wurrung Country: CitiPower Centre

Nov 19: Melbourne Stars v Brisbane Heat, Boon Wurrung Country: CitiPower Centre

Nov 23: Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Renegades, Palawa Country: Blundstone Arena

Nov 24: Adelaide Strikers v Perth Scorchers, Kaurna Country: Adelaide Oval

The Big Bash First Nations rounds are just one way Cricket Australia will recognise Indigenous culture and provide opportunities for Indigenous Australians to play cricket at all levels this season.

The National Indigenous Cricket Championships will be contested in Alice Springs from Feb 22-27, 2024.

And as part of the partnership between CA and the MCC Foundation, a group of Indigenous players selected from the 2022-23 edition of the NICC will train and play at the MCG from October 31 to November 2.

The camp will include T20 matches between the Indigenous men’s and women’s teams and MCC XIs on November 1.

"CA reaffirms its commitment to the ongoing journey of reconciliation needed in our nation and to ensuring Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are included and represented in all aspects of cricket," said CA chief executive Nick Hockley.

“Initiatives including the WWBL First Nations Rounds, the National Indigenous Cricket Championships and the MCG training camp are just some of the practical initiatives that will create ways for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and non-Indigenous Australians to find common ground and connect through cricket."

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island training camp squads

Men's squad: Cruz Baker (QLD), Hayden Collins (WA), Max Farmer (NSW), Cody Hoffmeister (WA), Max Ireland (WA), Brandon Kopper (TAS), Brock Larance (WA), Josh Nanson (VIC), Kobe Ross (NSW), Lesley Smith (NSW), Blake Smith (NSW), Ben Spinks (TAS), Bailey Toseland (VIC), Jacob Turner (QLD). Women's squad: Grace Abdee (QLD), Callee Black (NSW), Kameryn Bray (QLD), Dharmini Chauhan (NSW), Christina Coulson (QLD), Rikki Garlett (WA), Lara Graham (NSW), Merinda Hale (VIC), Piper Hooke (NSW), Veronica Keen (WA), Destiny Mippy (WA), Aimee Ravot (NSW), Clodah Ryall (QLD), Charlotte Toohey (WA).

Weber WBBL|09 Standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Women HEA 4 4 0 0 0 0.988 0 8 2 Sydney Thunder Women THU 2 2 0 0 0 1.718 0 4 3 Perth Scorchers Women SCO 3 2 1 0 0 1.075 0 4 4 Adelaide Strikers Women STR 4 2 2 0 0 0.916 0 4 5 Melbourne Renegades Women REN 3 1 2 0 0 0.876 0 2 6 Melbourne Stars Women STA 4 1 3 0 0 -2.033 0 2 7 Hobart Hurricanes Women HUR 3 1 2 0 0 -2.203 0 2 8 Sydney Sixers Women SIX 3 0 3 0 0 -0.892 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

