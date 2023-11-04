Zampa's delight at 'most satisfying ODI I've ever played'

A match-defining spell of leg-spin, an important cameo with the bat, a diving outfield catch – it all added up to a one-dayer that will live long in Adam Zampa's memory

01:30 Play video Labuschagne, Zampa set up win to send England packing

Re-energised after his reclusive retreat to the Himalayan foothills, Adam Zampa played the "most satisfying ODI" of his career to keep Australia's World Cup momentum rolling.

Zampa returned the most miserly figures of the tournament to date while also snaring the vital wickets of Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali in Australia's 33-run win in Ahmedabad.

The leg-spinner could do no wrong having earlier bashed 29 off 19 with the bat in what proved an important 38-run partnership with Mitchell Starc, before finishing his evening with a tremendous diving outfield catch.

"It's probably the most satisfying ODI I've ever played to be honest," said Zampa, who finished with figures of 3-21 from his 10 overs to go top of the tournament wicket-taking charts with 19 scalps at 17.05.

"To be able to contribute with the bat – Starcy and I spoke about trying to take it deep, still staying fairly positive, because we stuffed it up against New Zealand (getting bowled out with four balls to spare).

"The catch – I am not known as the best fielder in the world, but satisfying to work on stuff and when things come off like that, it's a good feeling."

Adam Zampa clings on to a diving catch to dismiss David Willey // Getty

Most of the Australian players spent consecutive days off playing golf during a week-long gap between the New Zealand and England games.

Instead, Zampa remained in picturesque Dharamsala after Australia's win over the Black Caps and had a peaceful break with his wife and young son.

"It was really nice. I have my family here," said the 31-year-old. "I wore a few robes and found myself up there in the hills. Just went on a couple of treks. I was pretty reclusive for a few days."

It fed into Zampa's performance against rivals England, stifling their run chase through the middle overs despite heavy dew under lights making it difficult to grip the ball.

He deceived Buttler to have the England captain caught at long-off (the fifth time in 11 ODIs he has dismissed him) before Stokes bunted one to short fine leg.

A flighted delivery accounted for Moeen to all but seal a result that has Australia just one win away from guaranteeing a semi-final spot.

"Buttler felt like a really big wicket and then I think they needed 130-odd off 100 balls and (when) Stokes, Moeen Ali get on a roll, they cruise that really," he said.

"(The ball to dismiss) Moeen Ali; I'm known for bowling flatter and faster, but … to be able to bowl it slower and bring it back a little bit was also a really satisfying wicket."

Adding to the degree of difficulty for Zampa was the fact that three quarters of his deliveries came against left-handers, who typically match up better against right-arm leg-spin than right-handers.

"Bowling mainly to lefties, (Dawid) Malan, Stokes, Ali – they're quality players," he said. "To sit back, knowing that I went for (21) runs off 10 overs, my length control was as good as it's been. It was a really satisfying one tonight."

Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup fixtures

October 8: Lost to India by six wickets

October 12: Lost to South Africa by 134 runs

October 16: Beat Sri Lanka by five wickets

October 20: Beat Pakistan by 62 runs

October 25: Beat Netherlands by 309 runs

October 28: Beat New Zealand by five runs

November 4: Beat England by 33 runs

November 7: v Afghanistan, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 11: v Bangladesh, Pune, 4pm AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

