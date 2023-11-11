LIVE: Australia chasing 307 in dead-rubber Cup clash

Innings break report: Two Marnus Labuschagne run-outs put the brakes on Bangladesh, but Australia were to left to chase 307 in their dead-rubber clash in Pune.

Despite missing their best player and captain Shakib al-Hasan, Bangladesh racked up their biggest total of this World Cup with Towhid Hridoy leading the way with 74 from 79 deliveries.

Adam Zampa continued his tremendous tournament, taking 2-32 from 10 miserly overs. The leg-spinner, along with Josh Hazlewood (0-21 from seven overs), were the only bowlers Bangladesh did not score freely off.

Australia have never chased more than 300 at a men's World Cup (their miracle pursuit of Afghanistan's 291 earlier this week marked their highest successful chase) but will fancy their chances on a flat MCA Stadium that holds few demons despite heavy overnight rain.

There is nothing riding on the match for Pat Cummins' men, who are all but assured of facing South Africa in Kolkata in their semi-final next week.

A Bangladesh win should secure their qualification for a 2025 Champions Trophy spot.

The Tigers might have scored even more than their 8-306 had Labuschagne not stopped fill-in skipper Najmul Shanto (45 off 57) and Mahmudullah (32 off 28) in their tracks with two brilliant pieces of fielding.

Shanto was well short of his ground attempting a second run // Foxtel

The energetic Australian sprinted from mid-wicket to slide and fire in a bullet throw to catch Shanto short on a second run, before anticipating a Hridoy quick single that left Mahumudullah for dead, hitting the stumps with a diving underarm.

Labuschagne also claimed two catches.

Bangladesh, who have only two wins from eight games, scored swiftly against an Aussie attack missing key men Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell (both rested).

Sean Abbott took his first World Cup wicket after a 76-run opening partnership between Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das, bouncing back from a rusty start to finish with 2-61.

Mitch Marsh's lack of recent bowling – he had sent down only seven overs all tournament coming into the match – showed as well as he coughed up 48 from his four overs, while Marcus Stoinis (1-45 off five) was also expensive.

It was clear Australia are treating the match like a training run; Stoinis and Abbott bowled at the death, with Cummins not giving himself or Hazlewood their full complement of overs.

Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup fixtures

October 8: Lost to India by six wickets

October 12: Lost to South Africa by 134 runs

October 16: Beat Sri Lanka by five wickets

October 20: Beat Pakistan by 62 runs

October 25: Beat Netherlands by 309 runs

October 28: Beat New Zealand by five runs

November 4: Beat England by 33 runs

November 7: Beat Afghanistan by three wickets

November 11: v Bangladesh, Pune, 4pm AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

2023 World Cup standings