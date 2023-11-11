Smith, Abbott in as Australia make two changes

Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc put on ice for final group match against Bangladesh

Australia have rested key men Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc for their dead rubber contest against Bangladesh, with Steve Smith back and Sean Abbott in for his first World Cup match.

Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl first on Saturday morning at Pune's MCA Stadium as the Aussies made two changes from the team that pulled off a miracle three-wicket win over Afghanistan earlier this week.

Australia XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood #CWC23 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 11, 2023

Bangladesh XI: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman #CWC23 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 11, 2023

That result locked them into a semi-final spot. They are virtually guaranteed to face South Africa in Kolkata unless Pakistan can beat England by an outrageous margin in today's other match.

Sean Abbott will make his World Cup debut against Bangladesh // Getty

The Aussies are wrapping cotton wool around Maxwell, who is still recovering from his taxing double-ton week, and Starc ahead of their knockout clash with the Proteas.

They might have been tempted to rest another bowler – like Starc, captain Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa have each played in every World Cup match so far – but Cameron Green will remain on the sidelines.

Smith returns after missing the Afghanistan match due to vertigo.

Good batting conditions were expected despite a deluge of rain overnight.

"Looks like a good wicket but early morning, it feels like there might be some swing in the air," Cummins said at the toss for what is only the second day game Australia are playing in this tournament.

"We still probably haven’t played the complete game so hopefully we can take a few early wickets today and then chase down a good total."

Bangladesh have made three changes to their XI.

They are without their star player and captain, Shakib al-Hasan. Najmul Shanto is leading in his stead and Mahedi Hasan has come in to replace him. Like his near namesake, Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi is also an off-spinning allrounder.

Mustafizur Rahman has replaced fellow left-arm paceman Shoriful Islam, while Nasum Ahmed is in for Tanzim Sakib.

Coach Chandika Hathurusingha, the former Sri Lanka batter who has spent time coaching with New South Wales, conceded would Shakib difficult to replace.

Mitch Starc gives wicketkeeping a go in the warm up // Getty

"We are actually spoiled. We've had him for a long, long time and when you have someone of Shakib's calibre, number one all-rounder, it's two players in one

"It's hard to do much with the combination. We will definitely want to fill his bowling vacuum with another spinner or a fast bowler. It's batting we're going to miss and his leadership. It's hard."

