Strikers cruise against Thunder to claim second spot

AAP & cricket.com.au
AAP & cricket.com.au

A solitary point separates first and fourth on the WBBL|09 table after the Adelaide Strikers got the better of the Sydney Thunder at Karen Rolton Oval

Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Thunder | WBBL|09

The race for top spot on the WBBL ladder remains intense after the Adelaide Strikers cruised to a comfortable win over the Sydney Thunder.

The Strikers bowlers were outstanding in a six-wicket win over Sydney Thunder, restricting their talented batting line-up to 6-118.

Opener Laura Wolvaardt (47 off 45) then led a successful run chase at Karen Rolton Oval, as the hosts got home with six wickets in hand and 13 balls to spare.  

The Strikers are now second on the table, level on 14 points with top-ranked Perth Scorchers and third-ranked Brisbane Heat.

Smith gets McGrath with a ripping ball

The Thunder sit in fourth on 13 points, with a three-point buffer between themselves and Sydney Sixers.

The Strikers have a bowling attack which boasts economy and variety and as a collective they found their groove to restrict the Thunder to 6-118.

Zimbabwe international Anesu Mushangwe (2-29) began her spell with a double-wicket maiden. 

Veteran fast bowler Megan Schutt (2-25) and skipper Tahliah McGrath (1-12) kept it tight.

WBBL finals race: The run home for each club

In-form Thunder opener Chamari Athapaththu (43 off 40) was graceful but well contained by the bowlers.

The Strikers paced their run chase to perfection.

Wolvaardt and opening partner Katie Mack (26) anchored the innings and Bridget Patterson (36no) finished the win off superbly despite the best efforts of spinner Lauren Smith (3-16)

Weber WBBL|09 Standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Total points
PTS
1 Perth Scorchers Women Perth Scorchers Women SCO 10 7 3 0 0 1.364 0 14
2 Adelaide Strikers Women Adelaide Strikers Women STR 10 7 3 0 0 0.905 0 14
3 Brisbane Heat Women Brisbane Heat Women HEA 10 7 3 0 0 0.271 0 14
4 Sydney Thunder Women Sydney Thunder Women THU 10 6 3 0 1 0.526 0 13
5 Sydney Sixers Women Sydney Sixers Women SIX 10 5 5 0 0 -0.044 0 10
6 Hobart Hurricanes Women Hobart Hurricanes Women HUR 10 3 6 0 1 -1.258 0 7
7 Melbourne Stars Women Melbourne Stars Women STA 10 3 7 0 0 -1.204 0 6
8 Melbourne Renegades Women Melbourne Renegades Women REN 10 1 9 0 0 -0.704 0 2

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

PTS: Total points

