Strikers cruise against Thunder to claim second spot

A solitary point separates first and fourth on the WBBL|09 table after the Adelaide Strikers got the better of the Sydney Thunder at Karen Rolton Oval

The race for top spot on the WBBL ladder remains intense after the Adelaide Strikers cruised to a comfortable win over the Sydney Thunder.

The Strikers bowlers were outstanding in a six-wicket win over Sydney Thunder, restricting their talented batting line-up to 6-118.

Opener Laura Wolvaardt (47 off 45) then led a successful run chase at Karen Rolton Oval, as the hosts got home with six wickets in hand and 13 balls to spare.

The Strikers are now second on the table, level on 14 points with top-ranked Perth Scorchers and third-ranked Brisbane Heat.

The Thunder sit in fourth on 13 points, with a three-point buffer between themselves and Sydney Sixers.

The Strikers have a bowling attack which boasts economy and variety and as a collective they found their groove to restrict the Thunder to 6-118.

Zimbabwe international Anesu Mushangwe (2-29) began her spell with a double-wicket maiden.

Veteran fast bowler Megan Schutt (2-25) and skipper Tahliah McGrath (1-12) kept it tight.

In-form Thunder opener Chamari Athapaththu (43 off 40) was graceful but well contained by the bowlers.

The Strikers paced their run chase to perfection.

Wolvaardt and opening partner Katie Mack (26) anchored the innings and Bridget Patterson (36no) finished the win off superbly despite the best efforts of spinner Lauren Smith (3-16)

Weber WBBL|09 Standings