Schedule, host venues confirmed for WBBL|09 finals

The top two teams in WBBL|09 will again receive a significant advantage come finals time, while finals venues for each club have also been locked in

The schedule and potential host venues for this year's Weber WBBL finals have been locked in, with this season's decider to be staged on Saturday, December 2.

The finals system that has been in place since WBBL|07 will return for a third season, with the clubs finishing inside the top two to again be handed a significant advantage.

The top four will once again advance to the finals in WBBL|09, and the top-ranked team at the end of the 56-game regular season will directly progress to, and host, the final on December 2.

The teams finishing third and fourth will meet in The Eliminator on Tuesday, November 28, with the winner to then play the second-ranked team in The Challenger on Wednesday, November 29, for a spot in the final.

Both The Eliminator and The Challenger will be played at the home venue of the second-placed team.

Currently, the Scorchers, Strikers, Thunder and Heat occupy the top four, with the Sixers three points adrift in fifth, setting up an exciting end to the regular season.

If the Strikers host the final, it will be staged at Adelaide Oval, but if they finish in second, the midweek finals would played at Karen Rolton Oval, with the larger venue out of action due to the Marsh Sheffield Shield.

The first-ever WBBL standalone games will be played at the SCG at the end of the regular season as part of the 'Stadium Series', but if the Sydney clubs earn the right to host finals, they will be played at their usual home of North Sydney Oval.

Melbourne Renegades have already been eliminated and cannot make the top four.

Both the Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes could still make the finals, but are out of contention to finish in the top two, and therefore cannot host finals.

Adelaide Strikers: Karen Rolton Oval (The Eliminator/The Challenger), Adelaide Oval (The Final)

Karen Rolton Oval (The Eliminator/The Challenger), Adelaide Oval (The Final) Brisbane Heat: Allan Border Field

Allan Border Field Perth Scorchers: The WACA Ground

The WACA Ground Sydney Sixers: North Sydney Oval

North Sydney Oval Sydney Thunder: North Sydney Oval

Timings for the matches are yet to be confirmed, but all three finals will be in prime time.

All finals matches will be broadcast live on Channel 7, Foxtel and Kayo, with radio coverage from ABC Radio.

"The Final will again be held on a Saturday which has proven to be a fan-favourite timeslot in previous years, and with The Eliminator and The Challenge also in prime time, fans from across the country will be able to tune in to the action," Big Bash Leagues general manager Alistair Dobson said.

"It's been a brilliant start to WBBL|09 and we look forward to the action heating up as the race to the Finals intensifies."

Tickets to the finals series will go on sale on Monday, November 27 with full details including timings to follow.

