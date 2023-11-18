Quantcast
Athapaththu steers Thunder to crucial win over Perth

Laura Jolly
Laura Jolly

Sydney Thunder cruised to a nine-wicket win over the Perth Scorchers thanks to a disciplined display with the ball and Chamari Athapaththu's continued outstanding form

Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers | WBBL|09

Chamari Athapaththu has continued her red-hot form at the top of the order to guide Sydney Thunder to a crucial nine-wicket win over the Perth Scorchers.

After a strong display with the ball by the Thunder attack restricted the Scorchers to 8-116, Athapaththu (77no off 53) hit her fifth half-century of WBBL|09 to steer her side home with 23 balls to spare.

WBBL finals race: The run home for each club

A terrible mix-up with opening partner Phoebe Litchfield (8) resulted in the Aussie batter being run out in the third over, but after Heather Knight (32no off 34) joined Athapaththu the Scorchers were unable to make any further inroads.

The Sri Lanka star is now second on the league runs table with 451 runs from 10 innings.

The Scorchers remain on top of the table but missed a chance to officially lock in their spot in finals, while the Thunder moved up to second spot on 15 points - one behind Perth - to bolster their hopes of earning a top-two finish and a home final. 

Athapaththu's superb season continues with 77*

Earlier, the Scorchers' star batters made tough going of it against the disciplined Thunder line-up.

Beth Mooney (26 off 19) made a bright start hitting five boundaries, but after she was out lbw to Lauren Smith (2-12) the wickets continued to fall regularly.

Sophie Devine (15) was bowled by Sammy-Jo Johnson, Nat Sciver-Brunt (8) had her stumps rattled by Smith, and while Amy Jones chimed in with a late 37 off 16, she had little assistance.

Spinner Sam Bates finished with 1-6, completing the most economical four-over spell in WBBL history.    

Weber WBBL|09 Standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Total points
PTS
1 Perth Scorchers Women Perth Scorchers Women SCO 12 8 4 0 0 1.244 0 16
2 Sydney Thunder Women Sydney Thunder Women THU 11 7 3 0 1 0.646 0 15
3 Adelaide Strikers Women Adelaide Strikers Women STR 10 7 3 0 0 0.905 0 14
4 Brisbane Heat Women Brisbane Heat Women HEA 11 7 4 0 0 0.238 0 14
5 Sydney Sixers Women Sydney Sixers Women SIX 11 5 6 0 0 -0.341 0 10
6 Hobart Hurricanes Women Hobart Hurricanes Women HUR 11 4 6 0 1 -0.973 0 9
7 Melbourne Stars Women Melbourne Stars Women STA 11 3 8 0 0 -1.233 0 6
8 Melbourne Renegades Women Melbourne Renegades Women REN 11 2 9 0 0 -0.632 0 4

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

PTS: Total points

