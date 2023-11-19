Quantcast
Canes defeat Gades to keep finals dream alive

Oliver Caffrey (AAP)
The Hurricanes' slim finals hopes remain alive after a commanding eight-wicket victory over the struggling Renegades

Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes | WBBL|09

Hobart remain in the running to feature in the Weber WBBL finals after downing the Melbourne Renegades by eight wickets for a second straight win.

The Hurricanes' bowlers were outstanding on a traditionally good batting wicket at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Sunday.

Heather Graham (3-12), Molly Strano (3-14) and Nicola Carey (3-24) limited the Renegades to just 9-101 after the Hurricanes won the toss and elected to field.

Only West Indies superstar Hayley Matthews got going for the Renegades, hitting 39 as wicketkeeper Josephine Dooley (16) was the only other batter to reach double figures.

The Hurricanes had little trouble during the chase, reaching the target with 14 balls to spare.

Opener Elyse Villani continued her fine tournament with an unbeaten 46, while Carey blasted 25no to cap off a handy all-round performance.

Hobart moved up to fifth in the win, one point clear of the Sydney Sixers, with two games left.

The Renegades remain on the bottom of the table, with just two victories.

In Sunday's other game, the Melbourne Stars will face the Brisbane Heat without captain Meg Lanning.

The former Australian captain, who recently retired from international cricket, withdrew from the match only hours before the toss.

Young allrounder Annabel Sutherland will captain the Stars in Lanning's absence.

Weber WBBL|09 Standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Total points
PTS
1 Perth Scorchers Women Perth Scorchers Women SCO 12 8 4 0 0 1.244 0 16
2 Adelaide Strikers Women Adelaide Strikers Women STR 11 8 3 0 0 0.914 0 16
3 Sydney Thunder Women Sydney Thunder Women THU 11 7 3 0 1 0.646 0 15
4 Brisbane Heat Women Brisbane Heat Women HEA 11 7 4 0 0 0.238 0 14
5 Hobart Hurricanes Women Hobart Hurricanes Women HUR 12 5 6 0 1 -0.795 0 11
6 Sydney Sixers Women Sydney Sixers Women SIX 12 5 7 0 0 -0.403 0 10
7 Melbourne Stars Women Melbourne Stars Women STA 11 3 8 0 0 -1.233 0 6
8 Melbourne Renegades Women Melbourne Renegades Women REN 12 2 10 0 0 -0.646 0 4

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

PTS: Total points

