'Pure elation': Aussies bask in glow of World Cup glory

Here's how it feels to become a world champion, from the perspective of the latest group of Australians to do it

01:30 Play video Clinical Aussies stun India to claim World Cup crown

David Warner: "Our bowlers were fantastic and that flowed on from last game. They set the tone from ball one and the fielding again tonight supported that. To bowl India out for 240 is absolutely exceptional.

"What an incredible comeback from 'Heady' (Travis Head). Injured in South Africa. Came back in, scoring a hundred in his first game and then hit a hundred here tonight in front of a jam-packed crowd. He's just absolutely phenomenal."

Travis Head: "I spoke yesterday about to 'Ron' (head coach Andrew McDonald) about trying to get back to how I played in the Test series (in India earlier in 2023), staying very leg-side, getting the legs out of the way and hitting the ball and being positive. I didn't think I was going to need that in one-day cricket, the ball took some spin today and I was pleased that I drew back on those experiences and I guess to have composure, it's nice."

01:26 Play video Head dominates run chase with classic Cup final hundred

Mitch Marsh: "Pure elation. It's been the hardest eight weeks of cricket I've ever been a part of. We were none and two, and (in our third game) Sri Lanka were 0-120. That feels like a lifetime ago. But to be here, this group, it's unbelievable."

Steve Smith: "The bowlers really set the tone. The fielding was great. Travis Head, the show he put on was just incredible – he took the game on even when we were three for 60-odd. He just kept going, kept playing to his strengths. And I thought Marnus played an unbelievable knock up the other end in a supporting role.

"It wasn't the ideal start (to the tournament) for us, but we've got a good group of players here, great staff, and we had belief that we were going to turn it around. And fortunately we were able to do that and get ourselves into the top four. And then it's a whole new ball game from there. And Australia typically plays pretty well in those moments. It's another dream come true today, to win another final. It's been a pretty big year for us, winning the Test championship and then this."

01:23 Play video Inside Australia's ODI World Cup celebrations

Marnus Labuschagne: "It's hard for me not to believe in miracles, that there's someone above putting the pieces together. Because if you look at how my (World Cup), I think I was unofficially dropped five times, but played every game. I wasn't in the squad in South Africa. Someone got concussed, I got an opportunity, got some runs, pushed my case, got in the squad, played every game and played 19 (consecutive) games since the first South African game. So it's hard for me not to think, you know, as a man of faith, that there's not someone else pulling the strings.

"Last night, 10 o'clock, the team hadn't been announced yet. I was sitting on my bed and I was actually thinking: How can I add value then if I'm not playing? Maybe fielding? And then the team got sent, it just said 'Same team'. And so that was a bit of relief."

Glenn Maxwell: "(The winning shot) was a bit of a horror shank and a bit of a slog, but it feels amazing. We were all pretty much excited once we got it under 20 and I (was) resigned to the fact that I wouldn't have to bat, much like 2015 (final), but unfortunately 'Heady' got out. It was nice to be out there with Marnus, and having the guys come out (onto the field). Marny was absolutely outstanding and Heady, as far as ball striking in a final under pressure goes, that was second to none.

Josh Inglis: "It's been a pretty special day. Hasn't really sunk in yet, what we've done. It probably won't for a while. Amazing game. I think Heady and Marnus' partnership there was unbelievable and didn't give them a sniff."

Pat Cummins: "I think we saved our best for last. A couple of big-match players stood up and we're pretty chuffed. We've been batting first pretty much for the whole tournament. Today we thought it was a good night to chase down. We thought it might actually get a little bit easier to play, and everyone was pretty keen to get out there. It was a bit slower than I thought. Didn't particularly spin probably as much as we thought either. I thought everyone adjusted pretty well and bowled some tight lines.

"I was really chuffed with (restricting India to) 240. I thought 300 might have been tough (to chase), but achievable on that wicket.

"(At 3-47) I was one of those blokes with the hearts fluttering upstairs. I was pacing. Marnus walked in and he had a cool head straight away and Trav just does what he does. Really brave again. He takes the game on, puts the pressure back on the bowlers and to do it on the biggest stage, shows a lot of character. The selectors backed him in even when he had a broken hand. And the medical team to get him back. It was a big risk that we took, and it paid off.

"This year will be a year we remember for a long, long time. It's been awesome. (We've) pretty much spent the whole Aussie winter overseas playing. But we've had a lot of success. This pips it all. This is the top of the mountain."

00:34 Play video Relentless Cummins ends Kohli’s record-breaking tournament

Mitchell Starc: "Between Pat, 'Ron' (McDonald), all our coaching staff, all our players across the formats. It's been an incredible winter. I don't think you could write a script to top the winter that we've had, to win a world Cup in India. It's been a fantastic eight weeks. It's been tough, but gee whiz, it's been a bloody successful and bloody enjoyable."

Adam Zampa: "Ya'll wrote us off." (via Instagram)

Josh Hazlewood: "I think this is bigger (than 2015 final win) when we won at home in front of our home fans. I think the challenges we've been through the last couple of months, coming here, playing in these conditions against India, who's a pretty special team, and getting the win on a day like this is amazing."

Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup fixtures

October 8: Lost to India by six wickets

October 12: Lost to South Africa by 134 runs

October 16: Beat Sri Lanka by five wickets

October 20: Beat Pakistan by 62 runs

October 25: Beat Netherlands by 309 runs

October 28: Beat New Zealand by five runs

November 4: Beat England by 33 runs

November 7: Beat Afghanistan by three wickets

November 11: Beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

November 16: Beat South Africa by three wickets

November 19: Beat India by six wickets

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa