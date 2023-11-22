Scorchers left Star-struck as finals race takes a twist

Quantcast
It was the Scorchers' Pride game but it was a Stars outfit playing for pride who got the last laugh and hurt Perth's hopes of a top-two finish at the WACA

Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Stars | WBBL|09

Sophie Day's outstanding season with the ball has continued as the Melbourne Stars dealt a blow to the Perth Scorchers' chances of a top-two finish in Weber WBBL|09.

After Stars opener Sophia Dunkley (73 off 49) scored her first fifty of the season to help the Stars post 6-157, Day picked up 4-26 - an unprecedented fourth four-wicket haul for the tournament - to see the Scorchers restricted to 9-124 at the WACA Ground.

WBBL finals race: The run home for each club

It meant the second-ranked Scorchers missed a chance to replace Adelaide Strikers on the top of the WBBL|09 table.

The team that finishes on top advances directly to the final, which they host, while the second-ranked team hosts the mid-week Eliminator and Challenger finals.

The Scorchers have one game remaining, against the Strikers on Friday, while they could miss out on a home final altogether to Sydney Thunder, who are one point behind and have a game in hand.

Day's Golden Arm strikes again in Perth

Batting first, Dunkley and fellow England import Alice Capsey (43 off 34) gave the visitors a strong start before a late flurry of wickets saw Annabel Sutherland (9), Tess Flintoff (0) and Sophie Reid (0) depart in quick succession as the Stars were restricted to 6-157.    

The Stars then had the ideal start with the ball as Kim Garth (1-14) removed the dangerous Sophie Devine caught behind for a second-ball duck in the first over.

The Scorchers suffered another blow in the second over when Maddy Darke was caught at mid-off from a leading edge off Annabel Sutherland (2-19).

Dunkley flays Scorchers for quick 73 at the WACA

Day, the tournament's leading wicket-taker, then dismissed the WBBL|09 highest run scorer, with Beth Mooney (3) caught at long on to leave the hosts 3-19.

English imports Amy Jones (42 off 30) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (24 off 29) kept the Scorchers in the hunt, but the latter was stumped off spinner Capsey, before Day removed Jones to extinguish their hopes.

Weber WBBL|09 Standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Total points
PTS
1 Adelaide Strikers Women Adelaide Strikers Women STR 12 9 3 0 0 0.843 0 18
2 Perth Scorchers Women Perth Scorchers Women SCO 12 8 4 0 0 1.244 0 16
3 Sydney Thunder Women Sydney Thunder Women THU 12 7 4 0 1 0.562 0 15
4 Brisbane Heat Women Brisbane Heat Women HEA 13 7 6 0 0 0.134 0 14
5 Sydney Sixers Women Sydney Sixers Women SIX 13 6 7 0 0 -0.362 0 12
6 Hobart Hurricanes Women Hobart Hurricanes Women HUR 12 5 6 0 1 -0.795 0 11
7 Melbourne Stars Women Melbourne Stars Women STA 12 4 8 0 0 -1.056 0 8
8 Melbourne Renegades Women Melbourne Renegades Women REN 12 2 10 0 0 -0.646 0 4

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

PTS: Total points

