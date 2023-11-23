Former Windies star Samuels banned for six years

Retired West Indies batter Marlon Samuels banned from all cricket by ICC for breaching Emirates Cricket Board Anti-Corruption Code

Dual World Cup winner Marlon Samuels has been banned from all cricket for six years after being found guilty of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code.

Samuels, who was player-of-the-final in both of the West Indies T20 World Cup triumphs in 2012 and 2016, was found guilty of four offences in August this year relating to his conduct during the Abu Dhabi T10 league in 2019.

The charges were issued by the ICC in September 2021 in its capacity as the designated Anti-Corruption Official under the ECB Code with the ban taking effect from November 11.

While the ICC's HR and Integrity Unit general manager, Alex Marshall, acknowledged the 42-year-old had since retired, he said the length of the ban would act as a "strong deterrent" to other players.

"Samuels played international cricket for close to two decades, during which he participated in numerous anti-corruption sessions and knew exactly what his obligations were under the Anti-Corruption Codes," Marshall said.

"Though he is retired now, Mr Samuels was a participant when the offences were committed. The ban of six years will act as a strong deterrent to any participant who intends to break the rules."

An independent Anti-Corruption Tribunal found Samuels guilty of the following four breaches of the code:

Article 2.4.2 (by a majority decision) – Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the Participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute.

Article 2.4.3 (unanimous decision) – Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official receipt of hospitality with a value of US $750 or more.

Article 2.4.6 (unanimous decision) – Failing to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation.

Article 2.4.7 (unanimous decision) – Obstructing or delaying the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation by concealing information that may have been relevant to the investigation.

Samuels, a powerful top-order batter and handy off-spinner, last played for the West Indies in December 2018 before retiring from international cricket in mid-2020.

He played in numerous franchise leagues throughout his career spanning more than two decades, including the KFC BBL|02 season for the Melbourne Renegades, where he was involved in a heated exchange with the great Shane Warne during the Melbourne derby.

A fiery character, Samuels wasn't afraid to speak his mind and was never far away from controversy.

He was fined 30 per cent of his match fee for his conduct during the 2016 T20 World Cup final and was previously banned for two years in 2008 for passing on team information to a bookmaker.

Samuels, who scored 3917 runs in 71 Test matches from 2000 to 2016, 5606 runs in 207 ODIs and 1611 runs in 67 T20Is, was also suspended from bowling his off-breaks for 12 months in 2015 due to a suspect action.

While his career averages never reflected the flamboyant right-hander's immense potential, Samuels saved his best performances for the biggest occasions with 78 of 56 to lead the Windies to their maiden T20 world title in Colombo in 2012 before repeating the feat four years later in Kolkata with and unbeaten 85 from 66 to upstage England in the final.