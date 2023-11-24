Strikers to host WBBL|09 final after downing Scorchers

The Strikers have cemented top spot on the WBBL ladder and will host the final at Adelaide Oval on December 2

Adelaide Strikers will host the Weber WBBL|09 final after taking an unassailable lead atop the table thanks to a five-wicket win over the Perth Scorchers.

The reigning champions flexed their collective muscles, starting with an inspired bowling display that saw the Scorchers rolled for 104 in 19.4 overs.

The Strikers reached their target with 31 balls to spare, claiming their 10th win of the season.

The team that finishes on top of the table advanced directly to the final, meaning the Strikers will host the decider at Adelaide Oval on December 2.

Tickets go on sale on Monday at midday ACDT.

The Scorchers remain in second spot on the table but now face a nervous wait to find out whether it will be enough to gain the direct path to The Challenger final on November 29.

They could be overtaken by Sydney Thunder, who are one point behind and have one game left to play against the Sixers on Sunday.

The Scorchers slumped to 4-15 inside five overs before Natalie Sciver-Brunt and Sophie Devine steadied with a 47-run stand.

But they were only batters to reach double-figures, and Sciver-Brunt's dismissal for 32 from 30 deliveries triggered another slide of 6-42, including the wicket of Devine (30 from 34).

Darcie Brown was superb with 3-18 from four overs while Amanda-Jade Wellington (2-17) and Danielle Gibson (2-17) were also standouts.

In their run chase, the Strikers' batters were cruising at 1-50 in the seventh over with opener Katie Mack making 24 from 27 balls.

Adelaide then stumbled, losing 4-18 with Perth's Devine (3-20) claiming two wickets in three balls to leave the home side 5-68.

But Madeline Penna (31no from 23) and Wellington (10no from 12) produced an unbroken 38-run partnership to steer the Strikers to victory.

