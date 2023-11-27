Green traded to RCB after Hazlewood released

Australian fast bowler released by his IPL franchise as the 10 teams finalise their player retentions for 2024 season

Australian World Cup winner Josh Hazlewood has been released by his Indian Premier League franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore, with coach Andy Flower revealing he and wife Cherina are expecting a baby in March.

Just a week after helping Australia stun hosts India to claim the ODI World Cup, Hazelwood was among 11 players delisted by RCB ahead of the upcoming IPL auction.

But in a twist, Australian allrounder Cameron Green is poised to end up in Bangalore with national teammate Glenn Maxwell and Indian superstar Virat Kohli.

Green, who was bought by the Mumbai Indians for a record-breaking $A3.15 million last year, has been traded to the Royal Challengers with the league confirming the deal on Monday afternoon Australian time.

Mumbai were desperate to bring back Indian allrounder Hardik Pandya from the Gujarat Titans, with Green the logical choice to make way.

The 24-year-old had a slow start to life in the IPL, but ended up winning over the Mumbai fans with 452 runs at 50.22.

Green even blasted a 47-run ball century against Sunrisers Hyderabad to book the franchise's spot in the finals series.

Green is also understood to have opted against suiting up for the Perth Scorchers in this summer's KFC BBL|13 as he sets his sights on recapturing his rhythm in red-ball cricket.

The Scorchers have one domestic list spot remaining for the upcoming season, but the club is not expecting Green to fill the vacancy after spending most of 2023 overseas with international and IPL commitments.

They could have also signed the allrounder on the league's new Marquee Supplementary List – brought in to allow Cricket Australia contracted players with limited availability to align themselves with a club without taking on of the 15 contracts for domestic players – but he will spend that time recovering and working on his red-ball game if not selected in the Test squad for the Pakistan series.

"I'm obviously still learning as a cricketer. So I'm not too stressed about selection at the moment," Green told AAP at the start of the summer.

"There's a lot of cricket, a lot of things can happen with injuries or form.

"At the same time, I can use it as a in a pretty positive way. I can spend more time in the nets, really trying to get that rhythm of red-ball cricket.

"If you're not playing the Test match, you might be able to play another Shield game.

"There are obviously a few silver linings you can take out of it and try and improve your skills and just be better for it if you get the chance."

Meanwhile, RCB coach Flower – who was part of Australia's staff for the World Cup – has left the door open for Hazlewood to return to Bangalore.

"I've just come off the phone with Josh," Flower said on Sunday.

"He, very pleasingly, has a baby on the way, due at the end of March.

"So Josh won't be with us, certainly not for the first half of the season."

Fellow Australians Daniel Sams (Lucknow Super Giants), Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith (both Mumbai Indians) were also released by their franchises.