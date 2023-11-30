Babar king among formidable Pakistan side: Khawaja

Australia opener Usman Khawaja feels the Pakistan side hitting these shores this summer is among the strongest he has seen from the country of his birth, with talismanic run machine Babar Azam again the major batting threat.

Babar stepped down as Pakistan's all-formats captain last month after they failed to make the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup in India.

Yet the 29-year-old remains one of the world's foremost players; he is the only man ranked in the ICC's top five batters in all three formats.

After enduring a lean tour of Australia in 2016-17, the right-hander found form in Brisbane in the 2019-20 series opener, making 104 in the second innings, and followed it up with 97 in Adelaide, where he also has an ODI hundred to his name.

Khawaja labelled Babar "one of the best batsmen in the world in all three formats" and expects the Pakistanis to be particularly competitive across the three-Test series, beginning December 14 in Perth and continuing with the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne and New Year's Test (Jan 3) in Sydney.

"He performs not only in Pakistan but he actually does really well in Australian conditions too," he said. "He's scored hundreds out here in the past.

"I actually think this is one of the strongest teams they've had come over. You've got Babar … Imam-ul-Haq scores a lot of runs, Abdullah Shafique … they've always had great fast bowling, and spin to match. They're one of the better teams in the world.

"Normally when they've come out you think that maybe their batting might not be able to match, but I'm really excited because I think it's going to be a really good challenge."

Despite relinquishing the captaincy, Babar remains the cornerstone of Pakistan's batting according to his replacement in the Test job, Shan Masood.

"Babar Azam is the best batter in the side and you build your team around your best batter so his position will not be tinkered with," Masood said in his pre-departure press conference on Wednesday.

Pakistan have been whitewashed in each of their past five tours of Australia, but Masood is viewing the monumental challenge with optimism.

"When you haven't done something before in history you have an opportunity to go out there and try to change it," he said. "That's what we're trying to do.

"As long as you are in that place or seat you should relish the opportunity, try and take responsibility, and give your best for the team."

NRMA Insurance Test series v Pakistan

First Test: December 14-18, Perth Stadium (1.20pm AEDT)

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG (10.30am AEDT)

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (10.30am AEDT)