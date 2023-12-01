The Scoop's best uncapped WBBL XI

Who are the best local WBBL players never to have donned an Australian cap? The Scoop podcast hosts Emily Collin and Laura Jolly put on their selectors' caps

In the lead-up to the Weber WBBL|09 final, The Scoop Podcast hosts Emily Collin and Laura Jolly put their heads together and came up with an 'Uncapped XI' comprising the cream of the crop of local talent who have never represented Australia.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, there is a strong Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat flavour to the team – both clubs have been regular contenders during the business end of the season in recent years largely thanks to the depth of their local talent.

In putting together this side, consideration has been given to creating a balanced team and while performances across players' entire WBBL careers have been considered, weighting has been added to form over the past one-to-two seasons.

Katie Mack (Adelaide Strikers)

The Adelaide Strikers opener is the highest local WBBL run-scorer to never have represented Australia's senior XI in any format. The right-hander keeps getting better season after season and is on the brink of becoming the first uncapped player to score 2500 WBBL runs, with 2465 to her name.

The 30-year-old started her career at the Stars but has had a happy home at the Strikers since 2019 and has earned Australia A honours in recent seasons.

Georgia Redmayne (Brisbane Heat) (wk)

Redmayne has hovered on the fringe of Australian squads for years without ever quite cracking the best XI. The wicketkeeper-batter sits just behind Mack for the most runs by an uncapped player, with 2414 runs to her game from 106 innings.

The 29-year-old has one of the most interesting backstories in Australian cricket. She was signed by the Hurricanes in WBBL|02 and juggled cricket with her medical degree, before spending one season at the Perth Scorchers. When she graduated from medical school and moved to the Gold Coast as a trainee doctor, she moved her cricket to Queensland and has been at the Heat since WBBL|06.

Georgia Voll (Brisbane Heat)

Voll is an up-and-coming talent who has Australia potential written all over her. The 20-year-old impressed from the moment she arrived on the WBBL scene in 2020.

She already has 900 runs to her name and while she has dropped down the Heat order this season denying her opportunities with the bat, she has been playing a larger role with the ball.

Bridget Patterson (Adelaide Strikers)

Patterson is another, like Mack, who may already have enjoyed a long international career had she not had the misfortune of playing at the same time as a golden generation in Australian women's cricket.

She is the third highest uncapped scorer behind Mack and Redmayne and is a Striker through-and-through, playing all 132 of her WBBL matches for the club.

Maddie Penna (Adelaide Strikers)

Penna is another Strikers player of tremendous potential who has been thriving in Adelaide after starting her career at the Stars. Just 23 years of age, Penna can clear just about any boundary but can equally anchor an innings.

She also bowls leg-spin, but rarely gets utilised given the Strikers' all-star attack.

Laura Harris (Brisbane Heat)

The ultra-aggressive older sister of Australia star Grace has taken her game to new levels in recent seasons and few in the world can match her when on-song. The 33-year-old was something of a late bloomer in cricket, Harris was a talented soccer player before she was recruited to the Heat in WBBL|02 following a series of injuries to their original squad.

Across 88 WBBL innings, Harris has struck 1116 runs at a strike rate of 158 – far and away the highest of anyone to have scored more than 1000 runs.

Charli Knott (Brisbane Heat)

Every Young Gun winner from the first seven seasons of the WBBL has gone on to represent Australia, and following a breakout season for the Brisbane Heat, 2023 Young Gun Charli Knott appears primed to continue the trend.

The 21-year-old allrounder is a weapon in all three facets of the game and has taken her power hitting to the next level this season. Knott has played several crucial cameos for the Heat this year, none more so than her unbeaten 32 off 14 in the Challenger final.

Tess Flintoff (Melbourne Stars)

Though it's been a frustrating WBBL for Tess Flintoff who has spent most of the season sidelined with injuries, the 20-year-old is one of the most exciting prospects in the game and has already had a taste of life on the road with the Australian team this year after being called into the ODI squad in Ireland as injury cover.

The Melbourne Stars allrounder rewrote the record books last season with the fastest ever WBBL fifty and is also capable of hurrying up batters with her pace.

Nicola Hancock (Brisbane Heat)

Nicola Hancock has represented the Hurricanes and Stars, but it is at her current home, the Brisbane Heat, where she has unlocked her potential as a damaging pace-bowler with a knack for picking up big wickets.

Often tasked with opening the bowling, or taking the tricky death overs, the 28-year-old is tenth on the WBBL|09 wickets tally with 20 at an economy rate of 7.27 and has the prized scalps of Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield and Tammy Beaumont to her name.

Courtney Sippel (Brisbane Heat)

Courtney Sippel made her debut for the Brisbane Heat in WBBL|05 and over the past two seasons has delivered on her promise as one of the most exciting pace bowlers in the game.

After being named the Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year at this year's Australian Cricket Awards, the 22-year-old has been a consistent bowling option for Heat captain Jess Jonassen. Sippel's best showing this season came at a crucial time, taking a career-best 3-9 against the Thunder in the Eliminator final.

Sophie Day (Melbourne Stars)

It's been a season to savour for BKT Golden Cap winner Sophie Day, who topped the WBBL|09 wickets tally with 27 at 12.48. The left-arm off-spinner has been remarkably consistent in her performances and is the first player to take four four-wicket hauls in a single WBBL season.

The 25-year-old Victorian had an unconventional introduction to the WBBL, only picking up cricket during her final years of secondary school, but continues to improve and impress against the best players in the world.

12th: Maitlan Brown (Sydney Sixers)

It's been a peculiar season for Maitlan Brown, who was listed at eight on the Sydney Sixers' batting order in their opening match of the season against the Stars and went on to whack a 22-ball 35, but stepped up to open the batting alongside Suzie Bates when Alyssa Healy was ruled out, before being dropped back down the order later in the season.

Nonetheless, it's been another fruitful season for Brown who continues to impress as an athletic fast bowler, and potent pinch hitter. The 26-year-old was part of two match-winning partnerships alongside Mathilda Carmichael for the Sixers.

