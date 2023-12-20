Gardner set to play central role in Mumbai Test

Player of the match in Australia’s most recent Test match, Ashleigh Gardner again looms as the most crucial member of the attack this week

Ashleigh Gardner rewrote the record books at Trent Bridge earlier this year, but the off-spinner’s biggest challenge – and opportunity – in the Baggy Green to date looms at Wankhede Stadium this week.

With Australia to play their first Test in India since 1984, the off-spinner is poised to again be her team’s biggest weapon as they seek to stop an India team bursting with confidence after their 347-run win over England.

In that game, at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, off-spinners Deepti Sharma and Charlie Dean caused plenty of headaches for batters, taking nine and five wickets respectively, and England captain Heather Knight remarked afterwards the manner in which the pitch deteriorated gave the finger spinners a distinct advantage.

Gardner claimed the best match figures by an Australian woman when she took 12-165 against England in Nottingham in June, and is again expected to shoulder a large load at Wankhede – particularly if the conditions mirror those from DY Patil.

"Ash is going to be huge with bat and ball," Australia vice-captain Tahlia McGrath said on Tuesday.

"She's a massive player for us and I think every single side in the world wishes they had an Ash Gardner in their side – and it's not only (her skills), it's her leadership as well.

"I dare say she's got a fair workload (coming up) with the ball for us.

"But she loves that, she's the type of player that wants the ball in her hand, she works batters out and grinds away and then finds a way to take wickets.

"I'm so excited to get out on the field there with Ash and watch her do her thing."

However, Gardner is not the only Australian spinner who will be licking their lips after seeing how the DY Patil pitch deteriorated.

Leg-spinners Alana King and Georgia Wareham, and left-armer Jess Jonassen, are also in contention for the final XI.

Australia could well play all four, with Darcie Brown as the sole frontline quick, given the flexibility offered by pace-bowling allrounders McGrath, Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland.

"It's a huge advantage for us," McGrath said.

"There's still a little bit to go to see what the pitch is going to be like and what direction we'll go (with selection).

"But we're spoilt for choice. The out-and-out pace we've got in Darce, people that can swing the ball, leg-spin, off-spin, left-arm – we've got so many options that we feel we can combat anything we need to.

"Certainly the fact that we've got so many allrounders gives us lots of flexibility in that final XI."

Gardner bowling during Australia's practice match against a Mumbai XI // cricket.com.au

Meanwhile, McGrath said Australia’s batters had been diligent in their preparations for the Test, both during intense net sessions on tricky practice pitches at Wankhede, and in planning meetings.

Having seen England get rolled for 136 and 131 in a game that was over before lunch on day three, the vice-captain said Australia were determined to make the most of a slightly longer lead-in to their own Test.

"I think the biggest key about batting in India is you've got to be a) really clear on the plan before you go out there, you have got to know how you're going to play the conditions and b) you've to stick to your strengths individually as a batter," McGrath said.

"That's going to look different for all our batters, how we approach that.

"We've had a lot of good conversations as a group and sharing how we think the conditions are going to be and how we're going to attack it, so that we can help each other out there.

"We've had some really crafty spinners and net bowlers come and bowl at us and that's been a fantastic challenge and while the Indians have a phenomenal bowling attack, so do we – and we've been facing each other the last couple of days and it's been a real challenge and a really good hit out."

Australia's multi-format tour of India

December 21-24: Test match, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

December 28: First ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

December 30: Second ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

January 2: Third ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

January 5: First T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

January 7: Second T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

January 9: Third T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Lauren Cheatle (Test only), Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris (T20s only), Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

India Test squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Shubha Satheesh, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar