All you need to know: India v Australia ODI series

Get up to speed with the latest news and information ahead of Australia’s three-match ODI series against India

With the one-off Test done and dusted, Australia and India have turned their attention to the 50-over format, with a three-game series to be played at Wankhede Stadium starting Thursday.

Series facts

Who: India v Australia

What: Three-match ODI series

When: December 28, December 30, January 2

Where: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

How to watch in Australia: Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reaction: cricket.com.au, the CA Live app, the Scoop Podcast

Match times: Toss: 1pm local (6.30pm AEDT) | First ball: 1.30pm local (7pm AEDT)

The Squads

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris (T20s only), Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol

Megan Schutt has now joined the Australians in India and is poised to play a significant role in the one-day series, while Heather Graham – also a late arrival given she was not in contention for Test selection – is another who will come into calculations. Australia will also need to weigh up their best spin combination for the thee-game series. Georgia Wareham has been picked ahead of fellow leggie Alana King in white-ball formats this year, but in their most recent one-dayer against the Windies, they fielded both wrist spinners, with Jess Jonassen the one to miss out. Darcie Brown is also set to come into calculations after being left out of the Test XI.

India named their ODI squad on Christmas day with left-arm spinners Saika Ishaque and Mannat Kashyap, off-spin bowling allrounder Patil Shreyanka Patil and pace bowler Titas Sadhu all given their maiden one-day call-ups.

Renuka Thakur and Richa Ghosh also returned to the ODI squad after missing the Bangladesh tour in July due to injury and omission respectively.

Recent form

Australia won their most recent ODI series on home soil 2-0 against West Indies in October, with the third match a washout.

The Aussies have been undefeated in their past two series, also beating Ireland 2-0 in July, but this will be their toughest assignment since going down in the ODI leg of the Ashes 1-2 mid-year.

India's most recent ODI series saw them tie 1-1 with Bangladesh in Mirpur in July, in what has been their only one-day series in the past 15 months.

That tour was notable for producing India's first loss to Bangladesh in ODIs, and for the on-field behaviour of captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who was banned for two matches after smashing the stumps following her lbw dismissal in the tied third ODI.

Last time they met

Australia and India have not met in the 50-over format since the round stage of most recent World Cup in New Zealand in March 2022. On that occasion at Eden Park, India posted 7-227 batting first thanks to half-centuries to Yastika Bhatia (59), Mithali Raj (68) and Kaur (57).

Australia chased down their target with six wickets in hand, thanks to the efforts of Meg Lanning (97) and Alyssa Healy (72). The Aussies never seemed uncomfortable in the chase despite it going down to the final over, when Beth Mooney hit the eight runs required to seal victory with three balls to spare.

The last bilateral ODI series between the teams was in Australia in October 2021, when the hosts won 2-1, but notably, that one win to India was the defeat that snapped the Aussies’ world record run of 26 straight one-day wins.

Australia's most recent ODI tour of India was in March 2018, where they won 3-0 in Baroda. That series marked the start of the record run of victories, and was able notable for a series of breakout performances including Alyssa Healy's first international century.

Australia have never lost a bilateral ODI series to India, winning on all eight previous occasions.

01:05 Play video Aussie stars reveal what sparked their love of cricket

Head-to-head in ODIs

Overall: Australia 40 wins, India 10 wins

The multi-format tour

Australia's tour of India features one Test, three ODIs and three T20Is - but unlike the last multi-format tour of Australia in 2021, it is NOT points-based and the teams are not playing for the ‘India/Australia series trophy’.

Australia had claimed the first-ever multi-format series between the rivals 11-5 on home soil in October 2021.

Australia's CommBank Tour of India

December 21-24: Test match, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

December 28: First ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

December 30: Second ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

January 2: Third ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

January 5: First T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

January 7: Second T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

January 9: Third T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Lauren Cheatle (Test only), Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris (T20s only), Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

India Test squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Shubha Satheesh, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar