CA open to increasing women’s Tests in ‘marquee’ series

Chief executive Nick Hockley says the governing body will “keep advocating for more Test cricket” in the women’s game

Cricket Australia will look at increasing "marquee" women's Test series to three matches.

It comes after Alyssa Healy felt a sense of unfinished business following Australia's historic defeat to India in Mumbai last week.

Playing their first Test in India since 1984, Australia were beaten by eight wickets in the one-off contest at the Wankhede Stadium.

CA chief executive Nick Hockley insisted he was a "strong advocate" for multi-format series and more women's Tests in general.

"We'll keep advocating for more Test cricket as part of multi-format series," he told SEN.

"Maybe that's something in the future that we can think about key marquee series going to three Tests.

"As with the men, I saw Mitch Starc's comments that Test matches are (still) the pinnacle."

Marquee series for Australia would be against England and India-only, with New Zealand reluctant to schedule women's Tests.

The loss in Mumbai was Australia's first against India in 11 Tests, with Healy saying post-match she would love to be involved in more red-ball cricket.

"It would create a real contest over three games," she said.

01:22 Play video India outclass Australia in crushing Test victory

"That would be an unbelievable experience for our group, and probably a true test of both sides' abilities.

"The one-off Test, India playing in their home conditions, you'd expect them to be heavy favourites.

"But the way we tried to adapt and continue to learn throughout the four days was really impressive.

"We would love to have another crack at it, show what we learned and put it into practice."

Healy is realistic in conceding her wish is unlikely to be granted.

The last women's Test series of more than one match was way back in 2006, while India had not hosted any red-ball cricket for nine years before this summer.

Australia's CommBank Tour of India

December 21-24, Only Test: India win by eight wickets

December 28: First ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

December 30: Second ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

January 2: Third ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

January 5: First T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

January 7: Second T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

January 9: Third T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Lauren Cheatle (Test only), Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris (T20s only), Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

India Test squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Shubha Satheesh, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar