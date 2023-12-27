Scoop Podcast: a Mumbai Christmas with Ash Gardner

Australia's star allrounder wraps up a unique Christmas day that followed an enthralling Test match

It's been an extremely unique fortnight for the Australian women's team who've now experienced the famed challenge of Test match cricket in India, as well as celebrated a very different Christmas Day together in Mumbai.

Joining hosts Laura Jolly and Emily Collin on the Scoop Podcast to wrap it all up is star allrounder Ashleigh Gardner who played an immense role in the Test match and led Australia's fightback on day two.

Before that, Laura - who was present at Wankhede Stadium - sums up India's eight-wicket win, the peculiar circumstances that led to no points being attached to this series and explains why the upcoming ODIs are so important to Australia.

Australia's CommBank Tour of India

December 21-24: Test match, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

December 28: First ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

December 30: Second ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

January 2: Third ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

January 5: First T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

January 7: Second T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

January 9: Third T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Lauren Cheatle (Test only), Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris (T20s only), Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

India Test squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Shubha Satheesh, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar