LIVE: Aussies 2-6 at lunch as Shaheen strikes

Shaheen Shah Afridi puts his mark on the MCG Test, removing Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne during a pre-lunch burst

02:21 Play video Cummins strikes gold with 10th five-wicket haul

Drinks update: Pat Cummins has continued his strong form with the ball in Melbourne, removing Pakistan lynchpin Mohammad Rizwan in the opening hour of day three in the second NRMA Insurance Test.

After play was delayed by 45 minutes due to frustrating drizzle around the MCG, Rizwan could only add 13 to his overnight score as he fell into Cummins’ trap, caught by David Warner at catching cover for 42.

However Pakistan’s tailenders showed fight after the wicketkeeper’s dismissal, with Aamir Jamal (13no off 65 balls) extending his stay at the crease alongside fellow quick Shaheen Shah Afridi (12no).

Updated session times (local time, AEDT): Session 1: 10:45am - 12:45pm Lunch: 12:45pm - 1:25pm Session 2: 1:25pm - 3:40pm Tea: 3:40pm - 4:00pm Session 3: 4:00pm - 6:00pm *A minimum of 95 overs to be bowled in today’s play

Still 87 runs behind Australia’s first innings total, the tourists will be desperate to ensure any lead is kept to a minimum before getting their opportunity with the ball again.

The wicket of Rizwan was skipper Cummins’ fourth for the match, as he hunts a 10th Test five-wicket haul.

01:14 Play video Babar wicket a 'dream ball' but not deliberate: Cummins

NRMA Insurance Test series v Pakistan

First Test: Australia won by 360 runs

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG (10.30am AEDT)

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (10.30am AEDT)

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, David Warner

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi