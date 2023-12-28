Quantcast
Return to Homepage
Tickets
Shop (opens new window)
Tickets
Shop (opens new window)

Match Report:

Scorecard
Match Report

LIVE: Aussies 2-6 at lunch as Shaheen strikes

cricket.com.au
Match Report
cricket.com.au

Shaheen Shah Afridi puts his mark on the MCG Test, removing Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne during a pre-lunch burst

Cummins strikes gold with 10th five-wicket haul

Drinks update: Pat Cummins has continued his strong form with the ball in Melbourne, removing Pakistan lynchpin Mohammad Rizwan in the opening hour of day three in the second NRMA Insurance Test.

After play was delayed by 45 minutes due to frustrating drizzle around the MCG, Rizwan could only add 13 to his overnight score as he fell into Cummins’ trap, caught by David Warner at catching cover for 42.

However Pakistan’s tailenders showed fight after the wicketkeeper’s dismissal, with Aamir Jamal (13no off 65 balls) extending his stay at the crease alongside fellow quick Shaheen Shah Afridi (12no).

Updated session times (local time, AEDT):

 

Session 1: 10:45am - 12:45pm

 

Lunch: 12:45pm - 1:25pm

 

Session 2: 1:25pm - 3:40pm

 

Tea: 3:40pm - 4:00pm

 

Session 3: 4:00pm - 6:00pm

 

*A minimum of 95 overs to be bowled in today’s play

Still 87 runs behind Australia’s first innings total, the tourists will be desperate to ensure any lead is kept to a minimum before getting their opportunity with the ball again.

The wicket of Rizwan was skipper Cummins’ fourth for the match, as he hunts a 10th Test five-wicket haul.

Babar wicket a 'dream ball' but not deliberate: Cummins

NRMA Insurance Test series v Pakistan

First Test: Australia won by 360 runs

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG (10.30am AEDT)

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (10.30am AEDT)

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, David Warner

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Related News