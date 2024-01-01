Sutherland still tinkering after game-changing 2023

Young allrounder has made herself a regular fixture in Australian teams but insists there's much more to come in 2024

Annabel Sutherland does not have a New Year's Resolution, but the Australian allrounder does have the ideal base to launch from as she looks to keep taking her game to new heights in 2024.

Sutherland enjoyed a breakout year in 2023, embedding herself firmly in Australia's best XI across the three formats.

The 22-year-old Victorian had been a fixture of Australian squads since making her international debut in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup in early 2020. But more frequently than not, Sutherland found herself on the sidelines, carrying drinks and – importantly – soaking up any bit of experience or knowledge she could while training alongside some of the world's best players.

She has a Commonwealth Games gold medal and was in South Africa for the 2023 edition of the T20 World Cup, but wasn't in the XI for either final – and it was that next step which drove Sutherland during the off-season leading into last year's Ashes in the UK.

01:30 Play video Sutherland inspires Aussie fightback in eventful ODI thriller

Sutherland started that multi-format tour scoring a maiden Test century from No.8 at Trent Bridge and she did not look back, featuring in every Australian XI since.

She added an ODI ton to her resume during the one-day tour of Ireland, and finished the year with a match-winning performance with the ball at the death in Saturday's thrilling three-run ODI win over India.

"I think I've learned a lot over the last year about my game and looking back to the start of the year, the World Cup in South Africa, I wasn't in the team as much as I'd like," Sutherland told reporters in Mumbai on Monday.

"But I certainly learned a lot on the sidelines watching and then worked really hard over the off-season to try and crack into the team for the Ashes.

"The most challenging part of being in this team is, when you do get a chance, trying to hold onto the opportunity and make the most of any chances you get to make an impact in the game.

"I was really pleased to be able to do that at different points in the Ashes, which was a really challenging series and we absolutely loved it over there in tough conditions, and the English girls played really well."

On the home front, Sutherland also took on greater responsibility in domestic cricket.

That included a three-game stint as Melbourne Stars captain at the back-end of Weber WBBL|09, filling in after Meg Lanning took another break away from cricket.

"Domestic cricket is another chance that I get to put the work that I've done on show and I've really enjoyed that at the Melbourne Stars and playing for Victoria as well," she said.

"It's been a really cool year and I've certainly grown and learned a lot on field and off field."

Sutherland's progress in 2023 also landed the allrounder a game-changing windfall at the Women's Premier League auction in early December, when she was the subject of a bidding war that saw her bought by Delhi Capitals for A$364,000.

While she said she has no single goal in mind for 2024, Sutherland is determined to make sure she keeps her spot in the XI heading into a year that will see Australia defend their T20 World Cup crown in Bangladesh in September and October.

And while she is still batting down the order in a star-studded Australian team, that will almost certainly change in the years to come – and preparing herself for that eventual opportunity is also on Sutherland's mind.

00:00 Play video Sutherland smashes record-breaking maiden century

"Being exposed to conditions like these that we've had at Wankhede and more spinning conditions that you probably don't get the chance to play on as much back home – I've certainly paid close attention to how the top order have gone about things, and certain players have made it look pretty easy at different points," she said.

"I'm trying to look at what they're doing, what's working for them and then how that fits in with my game.

"We travelled a lot this year and (played) in lots of different conditions … it's not long before I'm here again for the WPL, so I'm picking up things along the way and trying to add different things into my game as much as possible.

"My strengths will be my strengths, but if I can add little things in here and there then I guess that's how my career will keep progressing."

Australia's CommBank Tour of India

Test match: India won by eight wickets

First ODI: Australia won by six wickets

Second ODI: Australia won by three runs

January 2: Third ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

January 5: First T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

January 7: Second T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

January 9: Third T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Lauren Cheatle (Test only), Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris (T20s only), Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

India Test squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Shubha Satheesh, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar