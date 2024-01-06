Each club's run home as BBL|13 finals race heats up

It's getting to the business end of the Big Bash season with seven clubs still vying for a spot in the finals

Seven teams remain in the hunt for a spot in the KFC BBL|13 top four, but six of them are chasing the undefeated Brisbane Heat with just 10 days to go in the regular season.

The Heat can lock in a finals spot with victory over the Hobart Hurricanes tonight, while the bottom-placed Melbourne Renegades are the only team eliminated with 12 home-and-away games left for the season.

Adelaide Strikers inflicted reigning champions Perth Scorchers first defeat of the season with a thumping nine-wicket victory on Friday to keep their slim finals hopes alive, but along with Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder, they'll need to keep winning to stay in touch with the top four.

Check out our team-by-team guide below to see what your club needs to do to play finals.

1. Brisbane Heat (12 points)

P: 7 | W: 5 | L: 0 | N/R: 2 | NRR: 1.671 Still to play: Hurricanes (tonight), Scorchers (January 10), Scorchers (January 13)

The form side of BBL|13, the Heat remain the only undefeated team this season. But their big test will come in their final two games of the regular season when they face reigning champions the Scorchers at the Gabba and then Optus Stadium – where they went down in a thrilling BBL|12 decider – and whoever comes out on top across those two games could well secure hosting rights for the Qualifier six days later. The Heat can lock away their spot in the BBL|13 finals with a sixth straight win of the season against the Hurricanes tonight and maintain their position two games clear at the top of the table. Only the Hurricanes – who are fifth on six points with four games remaining – can catch the Heat from outside the top four, so if Brisbane win, they'll be guaranteed a spot in the playoffs.

2. Sydney Sixers (10 points)

P: 8 | W: 4 | L: 2 | N/R: 2 | NRR: 0.253 Still to play: Thunder (January 12), Scorchers (January 16)

With both sides level on eight points going into the match, the Sixers grabbed a crucial two points against the Stars at the MCG last night to lift themselves back to second place. After a frustrating run of three matches that included two washouts and a narrow DLS loss to the Heat, the Sixers have got their momentum back and will welcome back superstar Steve Smith for a chance to seal a spot in the finals with victory over the Thunder in the Sydney Smash on Friday night.

00:55 Play video Hughes piles into Merlo with humongous 108m six

3. Perth Scorchers (9 points)

P: 6 | W: 4 | L: 1 | N/R: 1 | NRR: 1.153 Still to play: Thunder (tomorrow), Heat (January 10), Heat (January 13), Sixers (January 16)

A formidable list made up of almost exclusively WA talent, the Scorchers are gunning to become the first club to score a BBL three-peat. Had their first slip up of the season in Adelaide when they were suffocated by the Strikers two leg-spinners – the first of a three-game away trip to the eastern seaboard. Apart from that, they've looked near-on unbeatable at home where they're scoring at 9.78 runs per over this season. Will face two tough matches to close the season when they host the Heat and Sixers at Optus Stadium in what is likely to determine the final positions of the top four.

02:54 Play video Evans smacks Scorchers' fastest fifty in absurd knock

4. Melbourne Stars (8 points)

P: 8 | W: 4 | L: 4 | N/R: 0 | NRR: -1.122 Still to play: Renegades (January 13), Hurricanes (January 15)

The Sixers snapped their four-game winning streak at the MCG last night, but the Stars destiny is still in their own hands. With Glenn Maxwell running hot with bat and ball and Aussie quick Scott Boland returning for a couple of matches, including a possible appearance in next Saturday's Melbourne derby against the Renegades, hopes are high the Stars can return to finals for the first time in four seasons. One win in their remaining two games would make it likely, two wins would make it a certainty with their final match of the regular season against the Hurricanes looming as a sudden death fixture for both teams.

00:51 Play video Yes Maxi! Skipper blasts former Star for three sixes in a row

5. Hobart Hurricanes (6 points)

P: 6 | W: 3 | L: 3 | N/R: 0 | NRR: -0.068 Still to play: Heat (tonight), Strikers (January 9), Strikers (January 11), Stars (January 15)

The Hurricanes are on a two-game winning streak heading into tonight's clash with the Heat and they need to keep winning if they're to keep their finals chances in their own hands. Back-to-back fixtures against the Strikers loom as sudden death for both sides, and if they get through those then the 'Canes could find themselves facing the Stars in their final match of the regular season on January 15 in a do-or-die clash for both sides.

01:33 Play video McDermott lifts 'Canes off the bottom with hard-hitting fifty

6. Adelaide Strikers (5 points)

P: 7 | W: 2 | L: 4 | N/R: 1 | NRR: -0.231 Still to play: Hurricanes (January 9), Hurricanes (January 11), Thunder (January 14)

It's win or basically season over for Matt Short's Strikers who sit three points out of the top four with only three games remaining. While a loss against Hurricanes wouldn't mathematically rule them out at this stage, it'll leave them needing the Stars to lose their remaining two games to be any chance of making it. Kept their slim finals hopes alive with a dominant nine-wicket win over the previously undefeated Perth Scorchers in their last match at Adelaide Oval, but such a performance could have come too late after they found themselves 1-4 from their first six matches.

7. Sydney Thunder (3 points)

P: 6 | W: 1 | L: 4 | N/R: 1 | NRR: -0.42 Still to play: Scorchers (tomorrow), Sixers (January 12), Strikers (January 14), Renegades (January 17)

Fortunately for the Thunder, they have the most games in hand of all teams and with just one win so far this season, they'll need all four of those games to stay relevant in BBL|13. While a loss to the Scorchers tomorrow wouldn't mathematically rule them out, it'll mean they need to win their final three games and, like the Strikers, be relying on Stars to lose their remaining two games to be any chance. While Daniel Sams is top of the tournament's wickets tally, and Cameron Bancroft is among the top five run-scorers, the Thunder have showed glimpses in BBL|13 but aside from their win over the Stars in Albury, they've struggled to put a complete game together.

00:56 Play video Sams gets four in an over, claims Thunder's first BBL five-for

❌ 8. Melbourne Renegades (3 points)

P: 8 | W: 1 | L: 6 | N/R: 1 | NRR: -0.52 Still to play: Stars (January 13), Thunder (January 17)

The Renegades have just pride to play for in their final two games of the regular season after a six-wicket loss to the Hurricanes eliminated them from finals contention. It's been a case of one step forward and two steps back for the 'Gades in 2023-24 after the positives of last summer where they returned to finals for the first time since their BBL|08 championship, with BBL|13 a season to forget for their ageing list. Will be hoping to give retiring Australia and club great Aaron Finch the perfect send off in the second Melbourne derby of the season at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

KFC BBL|13 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 7 5 0 0 2 1.671 0 12 2 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 8 4 2 0 2 0.253 0 10 3 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 6 4 1 0 1 1.153 0 9 4 Melbourne Stars Men STA 8 4 4 0 0 -1.122 0 8 5 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 6 3 3 0 0 -0.068 0 6 6 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 7 2 4 0 1 -0.231 0 5 7 Sydney Thunder Men THU 6 1 4 0 1 -0.42 0 3 8 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 8 1 6 0 1 -0.52 0 3 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

