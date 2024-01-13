All you need to know: Melbourne Stars v Hobart Hurricanes

The Stars are desperate to fire in their final home game of BBL|13, in what could be a make-or-break finish to the regular season

Match facts

Who: Melbourne Stars v Hobart Hurricanes

What: Match 38, BBL|13

Where: MCG, Melbourne

When: Monday, January 15. Bat flip at 6.30pm local AEDT, first ball at 7.15pm AEDT

How to watch: Channel Seven, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Shawn Craig and Ben Treloar (field), Bruce Oxenford (third), Lisa McCabe (fourth), David Johnston (match referee)

Match squads

Stars: Glenn Maxwell (c), Scott Boland, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Handscomb, Nick Larkin, Dan Lawrence, Joel Paris, Corey Rocchiccioli, Tom Rogers, Mark Steketee, Marcus Stoinis, Imad Wasim, Beau Webster

Hurricanes: Nathan Ellis (c), Corey Anderson, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Peter Hatzoglou, Caleb Jewell, Chris Jordan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Billy Stanlake, Matt Wade, Mac Wright

Form guide

Stars: WWWLL (most recent first)

The Stars' momentum has been halted, comprehensively beaten by the Sixers and Renegades in their last two games. Victory in one of those games would have kept their finals fate in their hands, however they are now relying on the Thunder upsetting the in-form Strikers on Sunday night to keep their hopes alive. Both their recent losses have followed a similar pattern; no player standing up with the bat (Hilton Cartwright's 38 against the Renegades was their highest score across both games) followed by a disappointing effort with the ball.

Hurricanes: WWLLL

Like the Stars, any momentum that the Hurricanes had gathered in KFC BBL|13 has been ground to a halt, losing their last three in a row including back-to-back defeats against an in-form Adelaide Strikers. Prior to that run of results, at 3-3, Hobart were preparing for a finals tilt. Now, however, they're out of the running and will be playing for pride at the MCG. The highest Nathan Ellis' side can finish is fifth which, following their sixth-place finish last season, means another year without finals action.

KFC BBL|13 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 10 7 1 0 2 0.972 0 16 2 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 9 6 2 0 1 0.837 0 13 3 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 9 5 2 0 2 0.356 0 12 4 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 9 4 4 0 1 0.145 0 9 5 Melbourne Stars Men STA 9 4 5 0 0 -1.138 0 8 6 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 9 3 6 0 0 -0.344 0 6 7 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 9 2 6 0 1 -0.288 0 5 8 Sydney Thunder Men THU 8 1 6 0 1 -0.507 0 3 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Players to watch

He doesn't often get the same attention as his more high profile teammates, but Hilton Cartwright is having another sneakily-good Big Bash season. Batting mostly at No.6 with the task of finishing off the innings with a bang, Cartwright has the third-most runs for the Stars (197) and his strike rate of 150 is bettered by only his superstar captain Glenn Maxwell. From his seven innings, he's only made under 20 once, highlighting his consistency in a very difficult position. Scott Boland played 26 matches for the Hurricanes between BBL|09 and BBL|11 after starting his Big Bash career with the Stars. He's back in green and faces his old side for the first time after taking three wickets in his first two games of BBL|13.

Aaaaand he's gone thanks to a spectacular catch from Hilton Cartwright! 👐 #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/H9WpIxu4Bz — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 13, 2023

Nikhil Chaudhary's maiden BBL campaign continues to go from strength to strength with another all-round display against the Strikers. The Delhi-born 27-year-old has hit 149 runs and taken five wickets this season, proving to be a real asset for Nathan Ellis' team. Aside from his diamond duck, his scores this tournament read 40, 32, 55 and 22, all while hitting at a strike rate of 144.66. Fellow spinner Paddy Dooley (six wickets) hasn't had the same impact as he had last season, not taking regular wickets and conceding almost nine runs an over. However, the mystery spinner is undoubtedly a match-winner and will enjoy returning to the wide expanses of the MCG where he took 1-27 from four overs last season.

Head-to-head

Overall: Stars (13 wins), Hurricanes (7 wins) At MCG: Stars (6 wins), Hurricanes (3 wins) Most runs: Glenn Maxwell (526), Ben McDermott (414), Marcus Stoinis (371), Luke Wright (295), George Bailey (294) Most wickets: Riley Meredith (19), Nathan Ellis (10), James Faulkner (10), John Hastings (9), Adam Zampa (9)

The venue

Rapid stats

The Stars are aiming to defeat the Hurricanes twice in a single season for the first time since 2019-2020

The Hurricanes have lost their last three BBL matches; the last time they recorded a longer losing run in the competition was a four-match span in January 2020

Each of the Stars' last seven BBL matches at the MCG have been won by the team bowling first; the Stars have won just two games in that time, and lost five

Nathan Coulter-Nile (47) is three away from becoming the third player to take 50 wickets for the Stars in Big Bash history (Adam Zampa 98, John Hastings 50)

(47) is three away from becoming the third player to take 50 wickets for the Stars in Big Bash history (Adam Zampa 98, John Hastings 50) Caleb Jewell (993) and Tim David (947) are both closing in on 1,000 runs for the Hurricanes

What's on the line?

It all depends on Sunday night's match between the Strikers and Thunder; if Adelaide go down in that clash at Manuka Oval, then the door is wide open for the Stars. Glenn Maxwell's side would need victory to leapfrog the Strikers to qualify for their first Big Bash finals series since the 2019-20 summer. If the Strikers get up, however, then both the Stars and Hurricanes will be playing for pride.

BKT Big Bash Tipping is back! Be in the running for some epic prizes, or go for bragging rights with family and friends. Register now