All you need to know: Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes

The Strikers host the Hurricanes in what looms as a crunch clash in the context of this season's finals race

Match facts

Who: Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes

What: Match 31, BBL|13

Where: Adelaide Oval

When: Tuesday, January 9. Bat flip at 6.55pm AEDT, first ball at 7.40pm AEDT

Officials: Nathan Johnstone (field), Sam Nogajski (field), Simon Lightbody (third), Eloise Sheridan (fourth), Steve Davis (match referee)

Match squads

Strikers: Matthew Short (c), Wes Agar, James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Adam Hose, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Ben Manenti, Jamie Overton, David Payne, Lloyd Pope, D’Arcy Short, Henry Thornton Hurricanes: Nathan Ellis (c), Corey Anderson, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Sam Hain, Sam Heazlett, Brad Hope, Caleb Jewell, Chris Jordan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Billy Stanlake, Mac Wright

Form guide

Strikers: WLLLL (most recent first)

The Strikers broke a four-match losing streak in emphatic fashion on Friday night, crushing reigning champions Perth Scorchers by nine wickets with 23 balls to spare. The win propelled them back into the finals hunt in KFC BBL|13, and delivered a much-needed boost to a flagging net run rate. Australian Test wicketkeeper Alex Carey returns to the squad for his first match of the season in a boost to their batting. Their efforts with the ball remain a key area of concern; Jason Gillespie's side are going at over 9.4 runs per over this campaign, comfortably the most of all eight BBL clubs.

Hurricanes: LWWLW

The Hurricanes suffered a tough last-ball loss on Sunday night against the Heat, in a match that would have put them inside the top four had they got over the line. They'll take some confidence from the clash, however, having pushed this season's leaders all the way on enemy turf. Prior to that, the Hurricanes had executed two comfortable chases against the Renegades and Thunder respectively, arresting an early season slump that had seen them go 1-3.

KFC BBL|13 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 8 6 0 0 2 1.435 0 14 2 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 7 5 1 0 1 1.027 0 11 3 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 8 4 2 0 2 0.253 0 10 4 Melbourne Stars Men STA 8 4 4 0 0 -1.122 0 8 5 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 7 3 4 0 0 -0.066 0 6 6 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 7 2 4 0 1 -0.231 0 5 7 Sydney Thunder Men THU 7 1 5 0 1 -0.433 0 3 8 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 8 1 6 0 1 -0.52 0 3 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Players to watch

While the Strikers' bowlers may be struggling, there's very little wrong with their batting output at present, led by skipper Matt Short who is on track for a second straight BBL player of the season award. Short's incredible form has seen him register five half-centuries in six innings, making him comfortably the league's highest run scorer. The 28-year-old's 17 sixes to date is also competition-leading, and with a T20 World Cup less than five months away, the Victorian is putting his best foot forward.

Second on the BBL|13 run scorers list is Chris Lynn, who has again formed a damaging partnership alongside Short this season. The big-hitting veteran is striking at 167.92 this season, bettered only by Glenn Maxwell (170.53) and Laurie Evans (215.62) for players to have scored over 100 runs.

One player crucial to stopping the Short and Lynn onslaught will be Nathan Ellis, who has taken at least one wicket in six of seven matches to date this season, and his tally (8) is the most for his side. Installed as skipper before the start of BBL|13, Ellis continues to bowl the most difficult overs at the death, which makes his economy rate of 7.94 this season all the more impressive.

Head-to-head

Overall: Strikers (12 wins), Hurricanes (8 wins), no result (1) At Adelaide Oval: Strikers (7 wins), Hurricanes (3 wins) Most runs: D'Arcy Short (653), Jake Weatherald (424), Ben McDermott (408), Alex Carey (363), Matthew Wade (359) Most wickets: Peter Siddle (22), Jofra Archer (10), Ben Laughlin (10), Rashid Khan (10), Nathan Ellis (9)

The venue

Rapid stats

The Strikers have won three of their last four BBL matches against the Hurricanes, including a seven-wicket victory in their most recent meeting (5 January 2023)

The Hurricanes have won just one of their last 12 BBL matches outside of Tasmania

Matt Short (12) is one away from equalling Alex Carey (13) for the second-most scores of 50+ for the Strikers in BBL history (Jake Weatherald has the most with 14)

(12) is one away from equalling Alex Carey (13) for the second-most scores of 50+ for the Strikers in BBL history (Jake Weatherald has the most with 14) Tim David (48) is two away from becoming the fourth player to hit 50 sixes for the Hobart Hurricanes in BBL history (alongside Ben McDermott, D’Arcy Short and Matthew Wade)

What's on the line?

A lot, in the context of this season's finals race. Finishing inside the top four will be hugely difficult for the loser here, making this clash at Adelaide Oval potentially make or break. That's particularly the case for the Strikers, who will sit three points outside with just two games to play should they fail to deliver in front of their home fans. The jeopardy is only heightened given both clubs missed the finals in BBL|12.

