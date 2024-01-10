Stoinis headlines trio of notable absentees from ODI squad

A few familiar names including Marcus Stoinis have been left of out of Australia's ODI squad for its three-game series against the West Indies

Chief selector George Bailey insists the door is not shut on Marcus Stoinis' one-day career, despite axing the allrounder from Australia's squad to take on West Indies.

Stoinis was the most notable absentee from Australia's 13-man squad for next month's ODI series on Wednesday, with Ashton Agar and Alex Carey also left out.

Australia will rest their three frontline quicks and Mitch Marsh for the home series, with Steve Smith to captain and Travis Head to act as his deputy.

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (c), Travis Head (vc), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matt Short, Adam Zampa.

Tearaway quick Lance Morris has been included and is set to make his long-awaited international debut, while Aaron Hardie is in the squad.

Matt Short, Jhye Richardson and Nathan Ellis also feature, ahead of games in Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra on February 2, 4 and 6.

01:08 Play video All the best catches from the New Year's Test

But the news is not good for Stoinis, who has long been a fixture of white-ball sides.

The 34-year-old played six games in Australia's World Cup triumph, before being squeezed out for the finals when selectors opted for a batter-strong side.

Bailey confirmed selectors had taken an eye to the 2025 Champions Trophy with the squad, but insisted that did not mean time was up for Stoinis.

"By no means is that a line through his name," Bailey said.

"We know what he can do at his best. How important he can be with both bat and ball in one-day cricket. The door is certainly not closed for him.

"It's a great opportunity for a number of those guys who have started their one-day career.

"They can further cement their place and put their hand up to be a part of that Champions Trophy squad, which is probably the next real focus."

Bailey also explained the non-selection of Agar as the lack of need for a second spinner behind Adam Zampa in the smaller 13-man squad.

Similarly, there is no second wicketkeeper, prompting Carey's absence after he was dropped following the first game of the World Cup.

Australia will also play three T20s against West Indies on February 9, 11 and 13, with a squad for those matches yet to be named.

NRMA Insurance Test series v West Indies

Tour match: January 10-13, Karen Rolton Oval (10.30am AEDT)

First Test: January 17-21, Adelaide Oval (10.30am AEDT)

Second Test: January 25-29, Gabba (3pm AEDT)

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

West Indies Test squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua DaSilva, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Zachary McCaskie

Men's Dettol ODI Series v West Indies

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (c), Travis Head (vc), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matt Short, Adam Zampa

February 2: MCG, 2.30pm AEDT

February 4: SCG, 2.30pm AEDT

February 6: Manuka Oval, Canberra 2.30pm AEDT

Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies

February 9: Blundstone Arena, Hobart 7.00pm AEDT

February 11: Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

February 13: Perth Stadium, 7pm AEDT