Neser's all-round masterclass lifts Heat to big win

Michael Neser did it with bat, ball and in the field to steer the Brisbane Heat to securing first place in a big win over the reigning champions

Brisbane Heat have wrapped up the BBL top spot and a home qualifying final with a 23-run win over Perth Scorchers on the back of a stunning all-round Michael Neser performance.

Neser's unbeaten 64 from 30 deliveries, his highest score in the BBL, was the match-turning innings on Wednesday that lifted the Heat to 6-191 after they had been 5-91 in the 13th over and in dire trouble.

Allrounder Neser (2-31) then shone with the ball and in the field. He removed the dangerous Zac Crawley (13) early and topped it off with a brilliant running catch at deep mid-on to dismiss Josh Inglis (28 off 20) just when he was looking dangerous.

The Heat fast bowlers turned the screws to restrict the Scorchers to 9-168 despite the best efforts of Laurie Evans (51 off 20). Heat speed demon Spencer Johnson (2-23) bowled at 140 kph in a fiery and productive spell.

The Heat moved to 16 points, five clear of defending champions Perth and in an unassailable position.

They will now host the BBL qualifier on the Gold Coast on January 19 against the team that finishes second, with the winners going through to the final.

Earlier, Neser and Sam Billings (37 off 21) had combined for an 80-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Their tactic of delaying the power surge until the 18th over reaped rewards, with the pair plundering 30 in 12 balls.

Neser walloped 20 off the last over from Jason Behrendorff, including three sixes.

The Heat batted first after skipper Usman Khawaja won the bat flip.

Khawaja, displaying the dove and olive branch of peace on his bat and shoes to draw attention to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, raced to 14 off eight deliveries. He broke his first bat after just facing four balls.

The Heat were unable to break away early, losing wickets at regular intervals.

Marnus Labuschagne (45 off 33 deliveries), returning with Khawaja from the Australian Test line-up to play BBL, was in superb form but fell just when he was set to cut loose.

The Scorchers were disciplined early with the ball.

Spinner Ashton Agar (2-29 off four) showcased his class to restrict the Heat batters, picking up Matt Renshaw (18 off 15).

KFC BBL|13 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 9 7 0 0 2 1.393 0 16 2 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 8 5 2 0 1 0.706 0 11 3 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 8 4 2 0 2 0.253 0 10 4 Melbourne Stars Men STA 8 4 4 0 0 -1.122 0 8 5 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 8 3 4 0 1 -0.132 0 7 6 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 8 3 5 0 0 -0.119 0 6 7 Sydney Thunder Men THU 7 1 5 0 1 -0.433 0 3 8 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 8 1 6 0 1 -0.52 0 3 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

