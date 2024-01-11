Recalled Renshaw looks back to plot path forward

Back in the Test squad, the Queenslander knows he can draw on his experience in Baggy Green and the improvements he has made since to continue pushing his case

After being recalled to Australia's Test squad, batter Matt Renshaw has been left musing on how the last six months has been "a weird time", but also the best of times, for him.

Renshaw has been named as the spare batter in the 13-man squad for the first Test against the West Indies, starting in Adelaide on January 17, edging out fellow red-ball openers Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft, who were also in the mix.

When David Warner announced in the middle of last year that he would retire from Test cricket after the recently concluded Pakistan series, the race was on to find his successor, with Steve Smith now confirmed as opener after volunteering to move up from No.4.

Far from kicking stones, it is a move Renshaw completely understands.

"(Smith) averages 60 in Test cricket," he said. "He is the best player in the world. It gets Cam (Green) in the team as well and we all know what Cam is capable of.

"Selectors talked about the top six batters in the country and there is no doubt those six guys are. It is just about me trying to learn from them while I am in the squad."

The 27-year-old Renshaw has also learned a lot about himself since most recently being part of the squad during the Test series in India last year.

"It has been a weird six months since Davey said what he said but I have just tried to enjoy my cricket," he explained. "That is the big one for me. As much as all this stuff has been looming over my head, I play my best when I am having fun.

"Obviously, people come and go. That's the way cricket is, but I've just tried to enjoy my cricket … whether that is for Australia A, Prime Minister's XI, Queensland and in county cricket as well.

"We have got amazing players in the team, but I've had a little nibble at Test cricket already.

"I know what it is like to score a hundred, and how that feels. I just want to try and get that enjoyment and be myself around the Test team."

05:15 Play video Renshaw reigns over the SCG with a regal 184

Renshaw has scored 1566 first-class runs at an average of 52.20, with seven centuries, since July 1, 2022. They are impressive figures and reveal his consistency.

His selection is a message from selectors that he is the next cab off the rank if he can stay on his upward trajectory, and while he has missed selection this time around, another opportunity might not be too far down the road given Australia's other Test opener, Usman Khawaja, turned 37 last month.

Renshaw was just 20 when he scored 184, his sole Test century, against Pakistan in the 2017 New Year's Test in Sydney.

"I feel a completely different player," he said. "I look back at that and I think I was very naïve with cricket.

"I came in wet behind the ears and hadn't really had much experience with what the game can do. I've learned from that… tried to get better with that and tried to improve myself as a cricketer.

"That's all-round with my game knowledge and probably some technical aspects. I look back at my technique then and it probably wasn't that pretty. It is still probably not that pretty, but I feel like I have ironed out a few things I needed to."

NRMA Insurance Test series v West Indies

Tour match: January 10-13, Karen Rolton Oval (10.30am AEDT)

First Test: January 17-21, Adelaide Oval (10.30am AEDT)

Second Test: January 25-29, Gabba (3pm AEDT)

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

West Indies Test squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua DaSilva, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Zachary McCaskie

Men's Dettol ODI Series v West Indies

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (c), Travis Head (vc), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matt Short, Adam Zampa

February 2: MCG, 2.30pm AEDT

February 4: SCG, 2.30pm AEDT

February 6: Manuka Oval, Canberra 2.30pm AEDT

Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies

February 9: Blundstone Arena, Hobart 7.00pm AEDT

February 11: Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

February 13: Perth Stadium, 7pm AEDT