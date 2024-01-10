Warner expected to play T20s against West Indies

Selection chair George Bailey says Warner will be in action for next month's short-format clashes

David Warner is set to have a second Australian farewell, with Cricket Australia expecting the opener to fly back from Dubai to feature in next month's Twenty20 series against West Indies.

Fresh off his Test retirement, Warner will fly in by helicopter to play for the Sydney Thunder in Friday night's BBL clash with the Sixers.

Due at his brother's wedding in the Hunter region on Friday afternoon, Warner is set to land in a helicopter in Sydney later that evening to play at the SCG.

Allianz Stadium was at one stage an option for the helicopter landing site, but has since been ruled out.

The opener will feature in the last three regular-season games for the Thunder, before being cleared to play for the Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 in Dubai.

The Capitals are owned by Warner's IPL franchise, the Delhi Capitals.

It had initially been thought Warner could see out the tournament in Dubai and skip the T20s against the West Indies, sparking the first serious club-versus-country debate in Australian cricket.

But chief selector George Bailey on Wednesday confirmed Warner would have to be back to play in the home T20s, which will double as his last internationals in Australia.

"He'll be part of those T20s at the back end of the summer and the ones in New Zealand as well," Bailey said. "That's the same with all our Australian contracted players. If they're going to be selected in a squad then they're available.

"If they're not (selected), then it depends what sort of domestic cricket responsibilities they have before they are cleared to play elsewhere."

15:33 Play video Long Goodbye: Warner's final appearance in Baggy Green

The T20s against the West Indies in Hobart, Adelaide and Perth from February 9-13 will be Warner's last internationals in Australia.

The 37-year-old last week announced his immediate retirement from one-day cricket, and confirmed June's T20 World Cup in the Caribbean would be his international swansong.

Under cricket's rules, players must gain clearance via a no-objection certificate (NOC) to play in another nation's T20 franchise league.

Australian coach Andrew McDonald confirmed last month that any NOC put forward by Warner would be considered by Bailey and high-performance boss Ben Oliver.

Bailey's comments mean Warner will miss at least Dubai's last two matches, as well as the finals of the ILT20.

The West Indies series was the only potential club-versus-country issue for Warner, with the away T20s against New Zealand and the World Cup not clashing with any other leagues he is contracted to.

"We're still really excited about what he can provide for that T20 team and hoping he can add one more major trophy to his cabinet," Bailey said.

NRMA Insurance Test series v West Indies

Tour match: January 10-13, Karen Rolton Oval (10.30am AEDT)

First Test: January 17-21, Adelaide Oval (10.30am AEDT)

Second Test: January 25-29, Gabba (3pm AEDT)

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

West Indies Test squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua DaSilva, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Zachary McCaskie

Men's Dettol ODI Series v West Indies

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (c), Travis Head (vc), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matt Short, Adam Zampa

February 2: MCG, 2.30pm AEDT

February 4: SCG, 2.30pm AEDT

February 6: Manuka Oval, Canberra 2.30pm AEDT

Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies

February 9: Blundstone Arena, Hobart 7.00pm AEDT

February 11: Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

February 13: Perth Stadium, 7pm AEDT