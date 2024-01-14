Scorchers sign Harris to bolster batting ahead of BBL finals

The Perth-born opener returns to his first Big Bash club as an experienced replacement for outgoing internationals

Perth Scorchers have signed Marcus Harris for the closing stages of BBL|13, bolstering the club’s batting stocks less than a week out from the finals.

With key batters Laurie Evans and Zak Crawley unavailable for the finals due to ILT20 and England Test duties respectively, Harris returns to his first Big Bash club as an experienced top-order replacement.

The 31-year-old, who grew up playing at Perth Premier Cricket club Scarborough, has signed as a local replacement player for Jhye Richardson, whose poor luck with injuries has continued and was last week ruled out of the tournament with a side strain.

He returns to the club where he made his Big Bash debut in the 2014-15 summer, and subsequently spent two seasons with, playing 14 matches.

Harris and now Scorchers head coach Adam Voges celebrate a wicket in December 2014 // Getty

From 2016 to 2023 Harris then played 36 matches for the Melbourne Renegades, however was not offered a Big Bash contract in the lead-up to KFC BBL|13.

“While losing Jhye is extremely disappointing for us and him, we’re glad to recruit a player of Marcus’ quality this late in the tournament,” Scorchers general manager Kade Harvey said.

“We saw the need to add to our batting options with Laurie Evans and Zak Crawley unavailable for finals, and Marcus fits the bill nicely.

“He has plenty of domestic and international experience playing on a variety of surfaces, and he knows WA well having started his career in Perth. We’re pleased he’s on board for the remainder of the season.”

Harris has not played a T20 fixture in over a year, with his last appearance opening the batting alongside New Zealand's Martin Guptill for the Renegades against the Strikers in BBL|12.

A regular member of Australia Test squads in the last five years, and having last pulled on the Baggy Green in the 2021-22 home Ashes series, Harris was last week overlooked by selectors to replace outgoing opener David Warner at the top of the order.

The decision to promote Steve Smith and bring in Matthew Renshaw as batting cover left Harris available for domestic cricket.

He has not played a top-level match since the Prime Minister’s XI match against Pakistan at Canberra’s Manuka Oval in early December.

KFC BBL|13 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 10 7 1 0 2 0.972 0 16 2 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 9 6 2 0 1 0.837 0 13 3 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 9 5 2 0 2 0.356 0 12 4 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 10 5 4 0 1 0.331 0 11 5 Melbourne Stars Men STA 9 4 5 0 0 -1.138 0 8 6 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 9 3 6 0 0 -0.344 0 6 7 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 9 2 6 0 1 -0.288 0 5 8 Sydney Thunder Men THU 9 1 7 0 1 -0.652 0 3 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

