Proteas hoping for World Cup revenge in 'historic' tour

South Africa have brought a competitive squad with a mix of youth and experience to challenge Australia's supremacy in the multi-format series that starts next weekend

South Africa's women team have touched down in Australia looking to avenge their T20 World Cup final defeat in a 'historic' multi-format series between the teams.

Having last met at Newlands in February 2023 in what was their first ever appearance at a World Cup final, the Proteas arrive hunting their first series victory Down Under.

Most significantly, the three-format series will feature the first Test match between the nations – and just South Africa's second red-ball encounter in more than nine years – starting February 15 at the WACA Ground.

The Laura Wolvaardt-led side trained in Sydney today in what is their first session since arriving in Australia, ahead of Saturday's first T20I in Canberra.

Alongside star opener Wolvaardt, fellow Weber WBBL stars Marizanne Kapp and the returning Chloe Tryon have also been named in the white-ball squads, with the Test group yet to be announced.

South Africa squad (T20Is & ODIs): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker

The inaugural red-ball match between Australia and South Africa is set to be the first women's Test match held at Perth's WACA Ground since 2014, which was the last time Australia tasted defeat in the format.

South Africa last played a Test match against England in 2022, when they played out a draw at Taunton.

Their previous red-ball match before that encounter, however, came way back in November 2014, when they suffered an innings defeat in India.

Yet they arrive in Australia confident they will compete across the formats.

"It's a very competitive squad. It is a mixture of youngsters and experience, and everyone is looking forward to it," head coach Hilton Moreeng said when the 15-player group was announced.

"It was a very good year for us as a team in 2023, so we look forward to building on that.

"We finished off well with the tour against Bangladesh and the camp was very good.

"The weather is not something we can control but we got what we wanted out of it, such as the education around the game, touching base regarding the red ball, and what we want to achieve.

"We also touched on our skills regarding the white ball, where we are going, and what is required, so the selected squad is very well-balanced and competitive, and we are very confident going into Australia."

The series commences with three T20s in just four days in Canberra and Hobart, before 50-over encounters in Adelaide and Sydney, followed by the four-day match in Perth.

Australia boasts a dominant record over South Africa; the Proteas have tasted defeat in all seven T20 encounters between the sides and lost 14 of 15 ODIs, with their best result a tied match in 2016.

Last year's defeat in Cape Town was the first time South Africa's women had made a World Cup final, with the added significance that it was on home soil.

However, as they had done in the most recent World Cup finals at ODI (in 2022) and T20 (2020) level, Meg Lanning's side again prevailed, with Beth Mooney's unbeaten 74 driving the Aussies to yet another global triumph.

Prior to leaving South Africa, Wolvaardt said the upcoming fixtures were part of a "very historic tour".

"They're obviously the number one side in the world, so it's pretty big for us and hopefully we can win some games over there," the skipper said.

South Africa's first competitive hit-out of the tour comes on Wednesday, when they face a Sophie Molineux-led Governor General's XI at North Sydney Oval.

Australia have named a 15-player squad for the white-ball legs of the series, which is unchanged from the group that recently toured India.

Women's CommBank T20I Series v South Africa

January 27: First T20, Manuka Oval, Canberra 10.45am

January 28: Second T20, Manuka Oval, Canberra 10.45am

January 30: Third T20, Blundstone Arena, Hobart 7.05pm

Women's CommBank ODI Series v South Africa

February 3: First ODI, Adelaide Oval, 2.10pm

February 7: Second ODI, North Sydney Oval, 2.40pm

February 10: Third ODI, North Sydney Oval, 2.40pm

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris*, Jess Jonassen, Alana King**, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham *T20s only | **ODIs only

South Africa squad (T20Is & ODIs): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker

Women's CommBank Test Match v South Africa

February 15-18: Only Test, WACA Ground, Perth 11.00am