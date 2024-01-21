Sixers re-sign trio ahead of BBL|13 Final

Three players crucial to the Sydney Sixers’ journey towards this season’s Big Bash Final have extended their stay with the club

Sydney Sixers trio Todd Murphy, Ben Dwarshuis and Josh Philippe have extended their stay at the club for two more seasons, further shoring up the team’s list ahead of the KFC BBL|13 Final.

Each playing a crucial role in the Sixers’ qualification for a seventh Big Bash Final, the three will remain in magenta until at least the end of BBL|15.

The trio are set to feature in this season’s showpiece on Wednesday night at the SCG, facing either Brisbane Heat or Adelaide Strikers, after playing in the Sixers’ Qualifier final win over the Heat on Friday night.

Left-arm seamer Dwarshuis starred in the victory, taking the first ever five-wicket haul (5-21) in a BBL finals match and pushing his wickets tally to 133 for the club – the second-most behind all-time leader Sean Abbott and fourth overall in the league.

Having joined the Sixers in BBL|04, Dwarshuis was part of the team’s back-to-back titles in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 summers alongside Phillipe, who similarly has a storied history at the club.

One of the team’s most consistent batters, the wicketkeeper’s 2235 runs to date sees him sit behind just veterans Moises Henriques and Daniel Hughes on the Sixers’ all-time leading run-scorers list.

Off-spinner Murphy, however, has played just 18 games for the Sixers but from next season will head the team’s spin bowling brigade following the impending retirement of Steve O’Keefe.

Announcing his retirement on January 11, O’Keefe said the club was in good hands with the Victorian, plus young allrounder Joel Davies.

“I think they are future staples of the Sixers – just quality cricketers, quality human beings,” O’Keefe said.

“We've got more than enough bases covered in the spin department going forward.”

Following a breakout 2023 in which he made his Test debut for Australia in India before replacing an injured Nathan Lyon during the UK Ashes series, 23-year-old Murphy is now hunting his first ever BBL title.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Murphy paid tribute to the Sixers’ culture.

“It's been one of the best things that’s happened to my cricket, getting to come up here a couple of years ago as a replacement player and just (being in) a totally fresh environment, working with new players, new coaches, getting access to the guys like Sokky (O’Keefe),” Murphy said.

“I think it's only enhanced my learning and all that sort of stuff. So that's been a massive positive coming up here.”

Dwarshuis is one of five Sixers players, alongside Abbott, Henriques, O’Keefe and Jordan Silk, who have more than 100 BBL matches with the club to their name, with Hughes (91) and Philippe (88) not far behind.

Murphy said these figures underlined why the club had been so successful.

“It shows the environment that the Sixers have created that the boys from interstate are really keen to hang around and don't want to leave. So it's nice to keep that core group together and I think it's really appealing – the success we've had, guys want to be a part of that.”

Head of Sydney Sixers Rachael Haynes said securing the trio was a significant coup for the club as they hunt a fourth BBL title on Wednesday night.

“Todd, Ben and Josh are all huge assets to our club, and we are thrilled to have them locked away until at least the end of the BBL|15 season,” Haynes said.

“All three have played crucial roles in the club’s success this season and we know how loved they are by our members and fans.

“Getting the boys locked away is a huge boost ahead of the most important game of the season and we couldn’t be more excited to be hosting The Final on Wednesday night at the SCG.”

“We hope that our Sixers fans will turn out in force on Wednesday, and we can bring home another trophy for them.”

KFC BBL|13 Finals Schedule

The Qualifier: Sydney Sixers beat Brisbane Heat by 39 runs

The Knockout: Adelaide Strikers beat Perth Scorchers by 50 runs

The Challenger: Brisbane Heat v Adelaide Strikers, January 22, 7.40pm AEDT, Carrara Stadium, Gold Coast

The Final: Sydney Sixers v winner of the Challenger. January 24, 7.15pm AEDT, SCG