Stability key in Sixers' seventh BBL Final appearance

10:00 Play video Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers | BBL|13

Ben Dwarshuis has pointed to the Sydney Sixers' squad's stability as one of the major factors they are in the box seat to win another KFC Big Bash crown.

Dwarshuis was player of the match for his five-wicket haul in the Sixers' 39-run win over the Brisbane Heat on the Gold Coast on Friday night.

The win sends the Sixers directly to the BBL|13 Final, which they will now host at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 24.

It will be the Sixers' seventh appearance in the deciding game in only 13 editions of the BBL, with only the Perth Scorchers appearing in more (8).

And the left-arm quick believes the Sixers are so successful because they have been able to keep the core of their group together for an extended period.

01:26 Play video Dwarshuis claims career-best five to send Sixers into BBL Final

Dwarshuis is one of five Sixers players, along with Moises Henriques, Jordan Silk, Sean Abbott and Steve O'Keefe, who have more than 100 BBL matches with the club to their name, with Daniel Hughes (91) and Josh Philippe (88) not far behind.

No other team in the league has more than two active players with a century of matches for the one club.

"I look at the team now and there's probably six or seven guys who have played 100 games for the Sixers," Dwarshuis told reporters after the win at Carrara Stadium.

"We have this really nice core group that likes to stick together and we play great cricket together.

Led by captain Moises Henriques, the Sixers have a wealth of experience in their squad // Getty

"We know each other's roles and are comfortable with each other."

Since losing to the Heat in a rain-affected match at Coffs Harbour on January 3, the Sixers have come home with the metaphorical wet sail with wins over Melbourne Stars, Sydney Thunder and crucially Perth Scorchers to cement their place in the top two.

A two-time winner in the Big Bash already, Dwarshuis said this current group is on par with those title winning sides.

01:46 Play video Henriques shakes off slow start to lead Sixers’ charge

"This one rates really highly," Dwarshuis said.

"We've got all bases covered … we've got lots of options and I know that's something that 'Moey' (Henriques) likes when he's out there captaining."

Dwarshuis, who is enjoying one of the best campaigns of his 10-year BBL career, has now taken 14 wickets this season and would have been in the conversation for the team of the tournament.

The 29-year-old played two T20 internationals for Australia in India after the ODI World Cup late last year and says that experience was invaluable leading into another summer.

"Going to India, who are probably the powerhouse of T20 cricket, and putting together a few good performances there a few weeks out from the BBL let me start the tournament with plenty of confidence," Dwarshuis said.

"And fortunately, I've been able to keep that form going and hopefully it keeps going."

KFC BBL|13 Finals Schedule

The Qualifier: Sydney Sixers beat Brisbane Heat by 39 runs

The Knockout: Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers, January 20, 7.40pm AEDT, Optus Stadium

The Challenger: Brisbane Heat v winner of the Knockout, January 22, 7.40pm AEDT, Carrara Stadium, Gold Coast

The Final: Sydney Sixers v winner of the Challenger. January 24, 7.15pm AEDT, SCG