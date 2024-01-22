Johnson fired up to face state teammates

Brisbane Heat fast bowler Spencer Johnson says he has fire in the belly ahead of tonight’s BBL do-or-die Challenger against the Adelaide Strikers

Spencer Johnson will face some of his South Australian state teammates on Monday night when he lines up for the Brisbane Heat in a must-win game to progress to the KFC BBL|13 Final.

Following his side's 39-run loss to the Sydney Sixers at Carrara Stadium in the Qualifier on Friday, Johnson said an improvement in his team's assessment of the pitch would be a focus.

"Looking at the wicket before the game on Friday, we weren't sure what we were going to get, but what we did know, was the team that was going to assess the conditions the quickest was going to win," Johnson said on Sunday afternoon.

"I thought we started well but then I thought the Sydney Sixers probably adapted (to the conditions) and they ended up getting the win so we will be looking to rectify that."

After holding the Sixers to 8-152, the Heat failed in the run chase as they were bowled out for 113 (17.5), which included the loss of 5-17 between overs 13 and 16, to hand the magenta side a place in the final.

But the Queensland side will get another chance to improve their performance on the Gold Coast drop-in pitches after finishing the campaign on top of the ladder with a 7-1 record.

Johnson said the experience of playing at the ground in the first BBL game at the venue this season would give them an upper hand.

"We've got the advantage of playing here the other night," he said. "The Strikers are coming here from Perth which is a pretty tough flight.

"We are liking our chances, and we are ready to go."

The left-armer has had a strong Big Bash campaign, taking the fifth-equal most wickets (12), while he also set the record for the most dot balls bowled by a Heat bowler in a spell last game with 18.

Johnson, who plays for South Australia in the Marsh Cup and Sheffield Shield, said he would get a lift from featuring against some of his state teammates.

02:26 Play video Every ball from unplayable Johnson's record-breaking spell

"There's a lot of South Australian teammates that are coming up here, obviously some good mates and some good rivalries there so I'm excited and ready for the challenge," he said.

"You want to play well against your mates so you can have the upper hand."

The Strikers squad for the Challenger features Wes Agar, Thomas Kelly, Ben Manenti, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope and Henry Thornton who are contracted with South Australia.

KFC BBL|13 Finals Schedule

The Qualifier: Sydney Sixers beat Brisbane Heat by 39 runs

The Knockout: Adelaide Strikers beat Perth Scorchers by 50 runs

The Challenger: Brisbane Heat v Adelaide Strikers, January 22, 7.40pm AEDT, Carrara Stadium, Gold Coast

The Final: Sydney Sixers v winner of the Challenger. January 24, 7.15pm AEDT, SCG