Head expected to play Gabba Test despite COVID bout

The Australian star batter may have to social distance during the Test if he continues to test positive for Covid

Pat Cummins expects Travis Head to shrug off his latest bout of Covid and be right to play in the second NRMA Insurance Test match against West Indies in Brisbane.

Head, who was named player of the match for his 119 against the Windies in Adelaide last week, contracted the virus following Australia's 10-wicket win.

The 30-year-old didn't travel to Brisbane with the rest of the squad but his captain Cummins says Head will have a hit in the Gabba nets on Tuesday night, two days out from the opening day of the day-night Test.

"I think he's almost out of it," Cummins told reporters at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane on Tuesday.

"He'll be fine … he'll train tonight.

"Obviously, even if he is still positive he can still play, there might just be a few protocols."

Matt Renshaw, who played in the Brisbane Heat's KFC BBL|13 Challenger Final against the Adelaide Strikers on Monday night, is the squad's reserve batter.

It's not the first time Head had to deal with Covid during a home Test series after he was ruled out of the Melbourne Test during the 2021-22 Ashes series, which paved the way for Usman Khawaja's re-entry into the side.

If Head is still testing positive on Thursday, he would have to abide by the International Cricket Council's covid safety protocols, which includes sitting away from the rest of the team while waiting to bat and keeping distance from teammates in on-field celebrations.

The precedent has already been set amongst the Australian group, with Renshaw cutting an isolated figure during last year's Sydney Test when he tested positive during the South Africa Test.

Australia allrounder Tahlia McGrath also played in the 2022 Commonwealth Games Gold Medal match despite being a positive case.

The Aussies have a net session under lights at the Gabba on Tuesday before an optional hit out on Wednesday as they prepare for their first pink-ball Test match in over 12 months.

NRMA Insurance Test series v West Indies

First Test: Australia won by 10 wickets

Second Test: January 25-29, Gabba (3pm AEDT)

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

West Indies Test squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Zachary McCaskie

Men's Dettol ODI Series v West Indies

February 2: MCG, 2.30pm AEDT

February 4: SCG, 2.30pm AEDT

February 6: Manuka Oval, Canberra 2.30pm AEDT

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (c), Travis Head (vc), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matt Short, Adam Zampa

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (c), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies

February 9: Blundstone Arena, Hobart 7.00pm AEDT

February 11: Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

February 13: Perth Stadium, 7pm AEDT

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas