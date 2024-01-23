Sutherland latest bolter to join Aussie one-day squad

Victoria's Will Sutherland has been brought into Australia's ODI squad in place of the injured Nathan Ellis

Allrounder Will Sutherland has been added to Australia's squad in place of the injured Nathan Ellis for the forthcoming Dettol ODI series against West Indies.

Sutherland is the third replacement player named in recent days to a group that will play three ODIs from February 2, with games in Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra.

Boom South Australia youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk and Queensland quick Xavier Bartlett are also set for their maiden international call-ups after stepping in for Glenn Maxwell (managed) and Jhye Richardson (side strain).

Right-arm paceman Ellis was set to add to his 20 Australia caps against the Windies in the absence of frontline pace attack Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, who are all being rested following the five-Test summer.

The Tassie quick however has been forced to withdraw due to injury, opening the door for Victoria captain Sutherland.

After a breakout 2022-23 Marsh Sheffield Shield season in which he took 41 wickets and posted a maiden first-class hundred, the 24-year-old hasn't scaled such heights with the red ball this summer, and nor was he a standout for the Renegades through another disappointing Big Bash campaign for the Melbourne side.

In the Marsh One-Day Cup however, Sutherland is the leading wicket-taker with 11 scalps at 18.18 from five matches, having conceded just 4.93 runs per over, and in September he played three one-dayers for Australia A against New Zealand A in Queensland.

"I suppose you're not too far away (from Australia selection) if you're doing that," he told cricket.com.au at the beginning of the summer.

"But I've always done best when I've just focused on playing for the Vics and trying to win games for them, and if anything does happen with Australian stuff obviously I'll be excited and wanting to do that, but (for now I'll) keep focusing on playing for Victoria."

Sutherland's selection also builds on a growing '25 and under' contingent now in the Australia set-up, with Fraser-McGurk and Bartlett also adding a much-needed sprinkle of youth to a squad that also includes Western Australia trio Cameron Green (24), Aaron Hardie and Lance Morris (both 25).

"In one-day cricket, it's no secret the ICC events are the big ones to look towards," Cummins said in Brisbane today.

"So (there's the) Champions Trophy in a couple of years (2025), the next World Cup in 2027, so realistically, I don't think there'll be that many players that were part of the last World Cup that are going to be there, so you start looking, trying to give exposure to some of these young stars who have been performing really well at state level."

Men's Dettol ODI Series v West Indies

February 2: MCG, 2.30pm AEDT

February 4: SCG, 2.30pm AEDT

February 6: Manuka Oval, Canberra 2.30pm AEDT

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (c), Travis Head (vc), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Matt Short, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (c), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies

February 9: Blundstone Arena, Hobart 7.00pm AEDT

February 11: Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

February 13: Perth Stadium, 7pm AEDT

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas